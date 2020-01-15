KNOXVILLE—Cocke County had an answer for Kendrick Holland the first time. But not the second.
Holland was just getting warmed up when he buried a pull-up jumper with the first quarter running out. He scored eight quick points to open the second quarter, and South-Doyle never looked back in its 72-30 triumph over Cocke County on Tuesday night.
The first of Holland’s three 3-pointers made it an eight-point game late in the first quarter, but he added two more triples and converted a steal into a layup in the first 1:20 of the second. What was once a six-point game suddenly grew into a blowout thanks to a 32-4 run by the Cherokees (12-6, 4-3 District 2-AAA), who won their sixth straight meeting in the series.
Holland already had 19 of his game-high 21 points by halftime, and he rounded out his scoring with South-Doyle’s opening basket of the third quarter.
Quentin Carr, who also hit three times from beyond the arc, gunned in 17 points for the Cherokees. In fact, half of South-Doyle’s six 3-pointers in the second quarter came from Carr with the third building the margin to 45-11 two minutes before halftime. Noah Myers drove to the hoop and scored through contact before Brazen Stewart sank two foul shots for Cocke County (6-13, 1-6), which trailed 47-15 at intermission after South-Doyle outscored the Fighting Cocks 30-6 in the second quarter.
Carr added a pair of putbacks in the third quarter, and Tony Sapp knocked down a second-chance 3-pointer as the lead grew to 39 points. Baylor Baxter drove to the rim at the third-quarter horn to make it 62-25 going to the fourth, which featured a running clock due to the mercy rule.
Zeke Ramos proved to be one of the few bright spots for CCHS on this night, hitting double figures with 11 points and keeping the Fighting Cocks in the game early despite falling behind 12-1. Ramos followed up Isaiah Elliott’s 15-foot jumper with a pair of layups to make it a 12-7 game, and his fast-break layup answered Holland’s first triple to close the margin to 15-9. But Cocke County could get no closer, giving up 17 consecutive points before Ramos sank two foul shots in the second quarter.
The field goal drought lasted nearly a quarter until A.J. Mills went backdoor and finished the layup.
Elliott buried a 3-pointer in the third quarter and finished with 5 points while Stewart had 4. Major Woods knocked down a fourth-quarter triple to match Mills with 3. Baxter and Jody Swann, who drove the baseline and scored to make it 56-20 in the third quarter, both had 2 points.
The Fighting Cocks played without the services of Keaston Jackson, who scored the game-winning basket at Cherokee and scored 27 points at Morristown East to open the 2020 calendar year.
Cocke County plays host to district co-leader Sevier County on Friday night. Start time at the Cocke Pit is slated for 7:30 p.m.
