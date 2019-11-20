NEWPORT—Learning on the fly will be imperative to the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks’ success in the 2019-20 season.
The young Fighting Cocks got their first taste of action on Tuesday, as many of the team’s underclassmen picked up the first varsity minutes of their high school careers in a 67-42 loss to Northview Academy.
“It seems like the season starts quicker and quicker every year, and we needed every practice we could get before it started,” CCHS coach Ray Evans said. “It’s no excuse, though. We had the same amount of time as everyone else.
“I didn’t feel like we’d play as hesitant as we did tonight. It might have been first game jitters, but something we definitely have to work on. It’ll get better as the season goes along, though. I’m really high on the group we have.”
With an overwhelming amount of youth comes an underwhelming amount of size. With posts such as Kaison Shaw and Chevy Ball graduating out of the program the last two seasons, Cocke County (0-1) doesn’t have a lot of size to rely on in the paint.
Northview Academy (1-0) explored that deficiency in Tuesday’s season opener by utilizing its size on the interior to utilize an inside-out attack that freed up shooters on the perimeter.
As a team, the Cougars buried 10 shots from long range, six of which came in the second half. Preston Hickey was the team’s leading scorer with 17 points. Hunter Walker added 11, as the duo combined for three of the team’s made shots from behind the arc.
Cocke County’s leading scorer was Baylor Baxter, who made his freshman debut in the post with a 13-point outing. He, Hayden Green, Corey Askew and Jody Swann were among the youthful talent CCHS boasts that will see either their first experience in a varsity setting this season, or will see their roles increase exponentially from a year ago.
“This is the first varsity minutes a lot of our guys have gotten,” Evans said. “I think our younger guys learned some valuable lessons, though. They got to see firsthand what it takes to be competitive at this level. It’s not going to come easy like it did in middle school. These guys are going to have to work, and I’m confident they will.”
While the majority of the roster may be inexperienced at this level, they’ll have opportunities to grow early and often.
The annual Hall of Champions games are always a good starting point, but the holiday tournaments that lie ahead will serve as the best preparation for the program before they transition into a heavy slate of league play after the new year.
“Having these early games are a benefit, but as a coach you’d still like to have a little more time in the preseason to prepare,” Evans said. “There’s still no better way to learn than in live action. We’re going to have four games in five days next week, so we’re really going to throw these guys in the fire and do it early.”
Before diving into holiday tournaments beginning next week, Cocke County will close out this week with another home outing on Thursday when it hosts Knoxville Ambassadors at 7:30 p.m.
Cocke County led 12-11 at the end of the first period, and held Northview to just four made shots from the field in the opening eight minutes, but a dreadful second quarter would set them back going into the half.
The Fighting Cocks could only muster four points in the second quarter, as Northview outscored them 16-4 throughout the frame to take a 27-16 lead into the half. Cocke County’s struggles would continue into the second half.
While offensive woes remained an issue to start the second half, Northview Academy got out on the break often to help pad its lead in the third quarter. The Cougars turned an 11-point lead into a 20-point advantage by the end of the third, as CCHS seemingly had no answers on either side of the ball.
“We just played too hesitant,” Evans said. “Defensively, through the first half, I didn’t have many complaints. We just couldn’t generate anything offensively, and that goes back to not having much time to prepare before tipping off the season.”
The Cougars continued to add to their lead in the fourth before closing out the 25-point victory over CCHS team that’s desperate to grow, and in a hurry.
“We came into the game expecting to get a lot of shots up early and often,” Evans said. “That obviously didn’t happen. I figured giving the guys free rein to put up 80 shots would get them to pin their ears back and get after it, but that wasn’t the case. We’ve got to have more from our kids and can’t be afraid of anything.”
