COSBY—Thursday's losses aren't the end of the season for the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors.
Both Newport Grammar programs made up one half of each Class A, Area 9 title game on Thursday, as each faced off against top-seeded Catons Chapel. The Hornets and Lady Hornets were both victorious, but NGS still has life with the Class A sectional round of the postseason on deck this week.
Starting on Saturday, February 1, Newport Grammar will have a week to move on from Thursday night's defeats in order to prepare for its trip to Harriman. Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors will be at Harriman Middle School to begin the tournament. The Lady Warriors will tip off at 1 p.m., and the Warriors will tip immediately after at 2:15 p.m.
CATONS CHAPEL 45, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 23 (GIRLS)
Held scoreless in the first, the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors were left with an uphill battle they couldn't overcome from the start.
Instead, Catons Chapel took a strong start en route to a 45-23 victory over the Lady Warriors in the Area 9 championship on Thursday.
The Lady Hornets were led in scoring by Addy Wear's game-high 17 points. Newport Grammar was led by a pair of players in double digits, as Emersen Smith put up 11 while Carsie Ellison added 10 in the loss.
Catons Chapel raced out to a 14-0 lead by the end of the first period, using its pressure defense to force turnovers and score easy baskets in transition. NGS got on the board in the second quarter, and cut the Lady Hornets' initial lead down, but still trailed 23-10 at the half.
The Lady Hornets continued to push away with their lead to start the second half, taking a 36-17 lead into the fourth before going on to finish off the 22-point victory.
CATONS CHAPEL (45): Addy Wear 17, Grace Valentine 8, Chloe Mejias 6, Ellie Rolland 6, Tillie Trentham 3, Brittany Hughes 2, Hannah Shults 2, Molly Smith 1.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (23): Emersen Smith 11, Carsie Ellison 10, Ayla Cole 2.
CATONS CHAPEL 50, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 29 (BOYS)
The Newport Grammar Warriors gave Catons Chapel a run for the title on Thursday, but ultimately the Hornets were able to pull away for a 50-29 victory on Thursday.
Carlos Orr led the Hornets with a game-high 20 points. He was joined in double figures by Ethan Reagan, who had 11. Kyler Hayes led the Warriors in scoring with 10 points.
Catons Chapel led 8-7 after the first, as NGS was able to close the quarter strong to make it a tight contest going into the second frame. The Hornets extended their lead in the second, though, taking a 23-12 lead into the half.
The Hornets' lead continued to grow to start the second half. They pushed their advantage to a 19-point, 38-19 lead at the end of the third before going on to secure the Area 9 title with a 21-point victory over the Warriors.
CATONS CHAPEL (50): Carlos Orr 20, Ethan Reagan 11, Lucas Erozan 8, Grayden Wear 4, Whittman Whaley 4, Ty Trentham 3,
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (29): Kyler Hayes 10, Izaiah Hall 6, Oren Hazelwood 5, Ethan Fine 4, Tucker Hembree 3, Cade Harris 1.
