NEWBERRY, S.C.—Tusculum University claimed the decisive singles point in a 4-3 victory over Newberry College in South Atlantic Conference men's tennis action on Saturday.
The Pioneers (4-1, 1-0 SAC) earned the win as Leon Huck rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win at flight five over Marcel Schomburg, after teammate Frank Bonacia also rallied from a set down for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory at flight three over the Wolves' Luca Kirchhoff.
Newberry (5-3, 1-1 SAC) won the doubles point with identical 7-6 (7-3) wins at flights one and three. Bonacia and Tomas Guedes de Almeida contributed a 6-0 win at flight two over Schomburg and Ignacio Garcia.
Tusculum ended up winning the bottom four singles matches on the lineup over Newberry, as Manuel Guedes de Almeida won 6-3, 6-1 at flight four over Lawrence Friedland, and Vadzim Raitsou beat Garcia in straight sets by a 6-2, 6-0 score.
The Pioneers will journey to Lee to face the Flames in a non-conference match on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
