RUTLEDGE—The Cosby High Eagles were outmatched in the rebounding battle against the Grainger County High Grizzlies in Monday’s showdown.
The second showing of Cosby and Grainger called for another close game with a different result. The Grizzlies beat Cosby in rebounding and shots at the charity stripe, after out-rebounding the Eagles 42-24 and out-shooting Cosby at the line 29-2, in the 63-61 victory.
“I know the rebounding hurt us a lot tonight,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “We just have to pay attention. That is critical for us. I told them after the game, they better be ready for practice because we are going to hit rebounding hard.
“I like the way we fought back. It shows we still have a lot of fight, but we still have some things to work on, too.”
The mixture of defeat from the boards and the free-throw line gave Cosby (1-2) too much to overcome. It was a great mixture for Grainger (2-1) as it allowed them to only trail once.
The closest Cosby came to tying the score was in the third quarter after a 14-0 run to start the second half. The Eagles did not have enough in their tank, though, as the second quarter put them too far behind.
Grainger outscored Cosby 26-14 in the second quarter and included a 17-4 run in the mix of the quarter for added comfort.
“That run was too much to overcome,” Brooks said. “I think that was the biggest thing that hurt us this time around. We can’t get that far behind and expect to win the battle.”
Although Cosby cut the lead to only two points, it could never get the stop needed to completely erase the deficit.
The rebounds continue to slip away from the Eagles and the foul-shot opportunities slowly disappeared with the lack of aggressiveness.
Grainger’s monster performance on the boards and spark in the second quarter was enough to slip away from the Eagles at the final buzzer.
The only time the Grizzlies trailed was in the beginning as Cosby grabbed a 10-9 lead. Grainger stole the lead right back, though, as Trey Robinson accounted for two of the four shots hit from the perimeter for Grainger as he helped his team gain a small 16-12 lead after one.
The Grizzlies extended their lead to double digits in the second quarter with the 3-point shooting carrying over for another quarter.
A total of four shots from the arch were hit for Grainger with the shooting starting with Brody Grubb’s trey for a seven-point advantage.
Grubb and Robinson did the damage from downtown with four makes.
“Grainger shoots so well when they are home,” Brooks said. “A lot of those 3’s came off of second chance opportunities, too. We can’t be lazy on closeouts. We can’t be lazy on the boards. That hurts us and Grainger showed that.”
Cosby’s points were scattered throughout the quarter and could not consistently match Grainger’s shooting after only knocking down six shots. The Grizzlies entered 26 points on the scoreboard with 15 of them coming in the final three minutes of the first half.
The second-quarter surge by Grainger was a little too much for Cosby to overcome after trailing 42-26 at the half.
The Eagles had a strong momentum boost outside out of halftime with a 14-0 run in the third quarter. Wise heated up to give eight of those 14 points on the run. Shaffer added the other six with his two 3’s.
Cosby only trailed Grainger 42-40 after the run, but the Eagles seemed to run out of juice.
“We gave it all we could to start that third quarter,” Brooks said. “Basketball is a game of runs, and I think we used too much energy on our run in the quarter to get back in the game. We were tired by the time the fourth quarter came.”
The Grizzlies bounced back at the end of the third quarter outscoring Cosby 10-2 to go into the fourth quarter with a 54-44 lead.
The late surge in the third quarter was enough to keep the Grizzlies separated from Cosby to protect the lead.
The Eagles cut the deficit to 62-58 with 16 seconds remaining but Grainger did not miss enough free throws at the line for a Cosby opportunity.
Grainger managed to hold onto its lead in the final seconds of the game by barely scraping by at the charity stripe. The Grizzlies knocked down 2-of-6 shots at the line in the final minute, but it was enough to secure the 63-61 victory.
“I loved the competition in all four quarters,” Brooks said. “It only gets tougher from here on out. This is one of the tougher teams we will play, but games like this have to prepare us for the toughness of our schedule. We play a lot of high-class schools this year.”
Cosby now looks to bounce back when it returns to Grainger County High School on Wednesday to face Cherokee.
