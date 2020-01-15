PIGEON FORGE—Both the Cosby High Eagles and Lady Eagles found themselves at opposite ends on Tuesday.
While the Eagles were victorious with a 70-54 showing at Pigeon Forge, the Lady Eagles couldn’t overcome a fourth-quarter deficit and fell 45-34 to the Lady Tigers.
The Eagles improved to 14-5 on the season, as they picked up a non-district victory that will aid them in their preparation to head back into league play against Jellico to end the week. Friday will also be an opportunity for the 10-9 Lady Eagles to notch another district victory and remain perfect in the league since the start of the 2017-18 season.
Cosby and Jellico will tip off on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Jellico High School.
COSBY 70, PIGEON FORGE 54 (BOYS)
Cosby’s trio of guards in Trey Johnson, Braden Shaffer and Jeremy Wise continued to produce in a big way on Tuesday, as they combined for 54 points in the Eagles’ 70-54 victory over Pigeon Forge.
Johnson led all scorers with 22 points. Wise scored 17 more and Shaffer poured in 15. Shaffer and Johnson also combined to bury seven of the nine 3-pointers the Eagles connected on in the victory.
Blake Stainger led the Tigers with 19 points.
Johnson helped keep the Eagles afloat early with 12 of the team’s 14 points, sending the game into the second quarter at a 14-all stalemate. Wise scored 12 of his own in the second, helping push Cosby ahead to a 36-29 lead at the half.
Shaffer began to heat up in the third, sinking three treys to help push the Eagles’ lead to a 52-39 advantage. The Tigers failed to cut into the deficit they faced in the fourth, as Cosby went on to secure the 16-point road win.
COSBY (70): Trey Johnson 22, Jeremy Wise 17, Braden Shaffer 15, Riley Galler 6, Hunter Workman 5, Chad Styles 3, Shaydon O’Dell 2.
PIGEON FORGE (54): Blake Stainger 19, Avery Bohanan 9, Hussein Al-Sultane 6, Tanner Robinson 6, Chris Creswell 4, Micah Wilkinson 4, Corey Bohanan 2, Blake Bowers 2, Mason Shults 2.
PIGEON FORGE 45, COSBY 34 (GIRLS)
With a late lead in hand, the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers were able to seal a 45-34 victory over the Cosby Lady Eagles at the free-throw line on Tuesday.
Leading 31-26 going into the fourth, Pigeon Forge made the necessary shots down the stretch to hold off the Lady Eagles. Karli Roach paced the Lady Tigers with a game-high 19 points. Her teammate Jhayda McKinney added another 15.
Cosby was led in scoring by Leia Groat, who finished with 10.
Pigeon Forge led 8-7 at the end of the first, and took a narrow 16-14 lead into the half. Roach was scoreless in the first, but had all eight of the Lady Tigers’ points in the second period to help them keep the lead at the break.
McKinney stepped up to aid Roach in the third, scoring nine on her own as the duo combined for all 15 of the team’s points in the frame to take a 5-point advantage into the fourth.
The Lady Eagles buried four 3’s in the third, but could only muster one in a fourth quarter they desperately needed points. Pigeon Forge was able to produce just enough offense in the final frame to hold on for the 11-point victory.
PIGEON FORGE (45): Karli Roach 19, Jhayda McKinney 15, Iva Parton 5, Kailee Bradley 3, Sarah Teaster 3.
COSBY (34): Leai Groat 10, Kinley Coggins 7, Bralyn McGaha 7, Lauren Ford 6, Sabrina Keller 4.
