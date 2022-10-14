PREDS 1

Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) battles for the puck between Nashville Predators right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) and defenseman Alexandre Carrier (45) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Mark Zaleski

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mason Marchment scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 30 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Thursday night.

Joe Pavelski and Wyatt Johnston also scored and Tyler Seguin added three assists for Dallas, which won its opener for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

