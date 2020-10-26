NEWPORT—The Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) will hold a meeting on Thursday, October 29 at 6 p.m. in the Cocke County Circuit Courtroom 111 Court Ave, Newport, TN.
Representatives will discuss the HOME Grant awarded to Cocke County, and the application process to apply for funds. This is for county residents only. All criteria to receive funds will be discussed at the meeting.
