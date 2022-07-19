NEWPORT—The Cocke County Board of Education approved a resolution last week that showed their support for educators after disparaging remarks were made by a charter school president during an event in Nashville.
Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College in Michigan, was speaking at a private reception in early July after the college announced plans to launch “classic charter schools” in Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee was in attendance at the reception and has reportedly touted his relationship with Arnn, praising Hillsdale as “the standard bearer in quality curriculum,” according to the Associated Press.
During the event Arnn made several statements about educators saying teachers “are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
Arnn was further quoted as saying “In colleges, what you hire now is administrators...Now, because they are appointing all these diversity officers, what are their degrees in? Education. It’s easy. You don’t have to know anything.
“You will see how education destroys generations of people. It’s devastating. It’s like the plague. Here’s a key thing that we’re going to try to do. We are going to try to demonstrate that you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”
Dr. Ken Johnson made the motion to approve the resolution, which was given a second by Richard Coggins. Board chairman John Johnson read the resolution into record to solidify the board’s stance concerning Arnn’s comments and provide their full approval of the job being done by Cocke County’s teachers.
The resolution reads: “The Cocke County Board of Education, in complete and unwavering support of the valiant efforts exhibited daily in the classrooms across Cocke County, do hereby refute statements made by Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn. The Cocke County Board of Education joins the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents in refuting Mr. Arnn’s salacious and harmful comments disparaging teachers and the institutions of higher learning, reproving those teachers for their craft. Be it proclaimed by this board that every teacher and staff member giving of their time, resources and heart to make the life of a child in this district better are backed, and will so be defended in their efforts.”
Dr. Johnson had strong feelings concerning Arnn’s statements and their impact on public education. He was critical of Governor Lee’s usage of Arnn as an advisor on education matters in the state.
“The statements that President Arnn has made, which I think are on the resolution, and I think they speak for themselves,” Johnson said.
“They are highly detrimental to public education. I think it’s disgusting what this gentleman has said, and I think we need to stand behind our teachers showing we are in total disagreement with his statements. Furthermore, I am very disappointed in our governor for using someone of this nature to be an advisor to the education system in the state of Tennessee.
“The governor has recommended $30 million dollars of state taxpayer money be used toward financing and planning charter schools in the state of Tennessee. I think as school board members we need to stand strong against this, and I think this resolution speaks to that.”
Rep. Jeremy Faison took to social media once the statements made by Arnn became public. He too rebuked Arnn’s statements about educators, saying he doesn’t speak for Tennesseans.
“The vast majority of teachers have huge hearts and are in education because of their commitment to our children,” Faison wrote.
“To argue that they are the bottom of the barrel is wrong and ignorant. The guy from Hillsdale doesn’t speak for any Tennessean I know.”
Chairman Johnson agreed with Dr. Johnson concerning Arnn’s comments, as did his fellow board members. He said the resolution lets the entire community know that the Board of Education approves highly of the work being done in classrooms across Cocke County.
“We are very proud and fortunate to have the teachers we have in this county,” Johnson said. “I think the whole board feels that way, and we want to make sure our community knows that we are behind them 100%.”
The beginning of a new school year is just around the corner for county schools. August 1 will be the first full day of classes for students. The Cocke County Board of Education will meet again on August 11 at 6 p.m. at the system’s Professional Development Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.