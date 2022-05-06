Grassy Fork School holds 10th Annual Bluegrass Jam May 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 The JAM Band, a collective group of local musicians, kicked off the bluegrass music at the 10th Annual Grassy Fork Bluegrass Jam. PHOTOS BY MATT WINTER Andre’ Pratt holds on of many baked goods that were auctioned off during the event to raise money for Grassy Fork Elementary School. The husband and wife duo of Mitch and Rita Fine played a mix of gospel songs much to the delight of the audience at the bluegrass jam. Brookfield Drive, a staple group of the bluegrass jam, livened up the crowd by playing several bluegrass and country classics. The Smith Family is alway a welcome guest at the bluegrass jam. The gospel group that presents the Christian message in song. The homegrown Big Creek Bluegrass band got the crowd’s feet tapping on Saturday with band leader Eli Johnston on the banjo. A makeshift dance floor was set up at the bluegrass jam, and attendees couldn’t resist the call of the music. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
