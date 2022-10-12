Violet Jerlean Gregg Allison passed away at home on October 8, after a lengthy illness. She was 97. She was preceded in death by her husband of 78 years, Stanley Clee Allison, who passed away, at age 97, on February 7 of this year. Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Y. Allison and Jerri Lynn Allison.
A devoted wife and mother, Violet always put her family first. Known for her lively sense of humor, she was loved by many friends and neighbors. She will be dearly missed by all.
Born on January 3, 1925, Violet was the youngest of Walter and Martha Gregg’s six children. She attended O’Dell and St. Tide, local schools in Cocke County. At age 19, she married Stanley C. Allison and lived on Clear Creek all her life. Her Baptist faith was a constant throughout her years.
While Stanley provided for the family, Violet was devoted to caring for their daughters and their home, yard and garden. Together, Violet and Stanley were avid gardeners. Their expansive vegetable garden was renowned among the many delighted recipients with whom they graciously shared its bounty. Rows of zinnias and sunflowers fed the wild birds Violet’s garden joyfully attracted. She loved animals, nature, reading National Geographic and watching PBS.
An accomplished seamstress, Violet sewed for her family as well as friends and neighbors. She excelled in hand quilting, and the beautiful heirloom quilts she spent countless hours making are a legacy to her special talent. Violet also entertained friends and family playing the guitar, fiddle and banjo.
Preceding Violet in death, in addition to her husband and her parents, were an infant daughter, Janet Kay Allison; brother Lawrence H. Gregg (Christine); sisters, Blanche Richardson (Omer), Rosa Mae Ealy (Eulas), Charlsie Gregg (Larmie), and Ardeanas Hayes (Frank); brothers-in-law, Charles Allison, Frankie Allison (Flossie), Jeter Freshour, Carl Freshour, Johnny Freshour and Ralph Freshour; sisters-in-law Ina Mae Allison Brady and Marie Freshour Ford.
She is also survived by sisters-in-law Carolyn Allison and Elaine Freshour, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat Trixie.
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Amedysis Home Health and Hospice – Hannah, Laura, Aleshia, Bryan, Jessica, Christy, Jeff and John (clergy) – who took such great care of Violet during her illness. Also, much appreciation goes to family physician, Dr. David Kickliter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Tide Missionary Baptist Church, Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County, or the American Lung Association.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Manes Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Union Cemetery. Burial will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.