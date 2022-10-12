Violet Allison

Violet Jerlean Gregg Allison passed away at home on October 8, after a lengthy illness. She was 97. She was preceded in death by her husband of 78 years, Stanley Clee Allison, who passed away, at age 97, on February 7 of this year. Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Y. Allison and Jerri Lynn Allison.

A devoted wife and mother, Violet always put her family first. Known for her lively sense of humor, she was loved by many friends and neighbors. She will be dearly missed by all.

