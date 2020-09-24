Evelyn Racine Fox, age 78, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Fox, Jr., parents, Hamilton and Gertrude Griffin, brothers, Oscar “J.R.”, Edward “Plug”, and Richard Griffin, and sister, Sadie Buckner.
She is survived by her son, John (Patti) Fox, granddaughter, Racine Hauser, great grandson and favorite person, Drew Hauser, brothers, David “Lynn” and Mark Griffin, sister, Patsy Denton, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside was held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Resthaven Memorial Gardens where Pastor Charles Shipley officiated.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Evelyn Fox family.
