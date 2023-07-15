Violation of Implied Consent Law: On July 11, officers were called to Walgreens in regards to an unconscious male behind the wheel of his vehicle, who had been there several hours. After multiple attempts the male finally was awakened and identified as Ricky Wood, 27. On exiting the vehicle Wood was observed to be unsteady on his feet with bloodshot eyes and it was deemed that he was under the influence of a controlled substance. Wood was placed under arrest for DUI but refused to give consent for a blood test which violated the implied consent law. He was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI-Second Offense/Driving with License Suspended: On July 11 while on patrol, officers observed a male get out of a vehicle at a local business and rummage through the dumpster. As officers approached the male, identified as John Green, 53, he returned to the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officers stated there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Green and he had slurred speech and was staggering. It was determined that Green was wanted on a capias from Cocke County courts and he was placed into custody. An open alcoholic beverage was in the floorboard of the vehicle and Green performed poorly on all sobriety tests given. Green refused any further testing and was arrested for DUI with one prior conviction, violation of the open container law, violation of the implied consent law, and driving with license suspended/revoked. He was transported to the jail annex without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.