Former Tennessee standout Nick Senzel was named the National League Player of the Week following his latest successes with the Cincinnati Reds. 

Vol for Life and Cincinnati Reds utility player Nick Senzel was named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet on Monday afternoon, following a tremendous week of action to round out the month of April.

The honor marks Senzel's first Player of the Week nod in his five-year career. He becomes the first Reds position player to take home the award since August 2021.

