SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced its 2022 postseason football awards on Tuesday and five Buccaneers landed first team honors, while two players were named to the all-freshman team.
The Bucs had two first team selections on both offense and defense, while Tyler Keltner (Tallahassee, Fla.) was a first team pick as placekicker. On offense, running back Jacob Saylors (Jasper, Tenn.) and offensive lineman Joe Schreiber (Chanhassen, Minn.) earned the honor, while linebacker Chandler Martin (Lithonia, Ga.) and defensive back Alijah Huzzie (Franklin, Ga.) received the accolade on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive lineman Davion Hood (Kennesaw, Ga.) and punter Trace Kelley (Gallatin, Tenn.) earned spots on the all-freshman team.
Jacob Saylors – RB – Jasper, Tenn.
Started all 11 games, totaling 1,307 rushing yards on 225 carries and 15 rushing touchdowns
Recorded 21 receptions for 162 yards and one receiving touchdown
Posted 10 kickoff returns for 232 yards, including a long of 52
Led the Bucs in scoring (96 points) and all-purpose yards (1701)
Ranks seventh nationally in all-purpose yards, rushing yards, rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns, while ranking eighth in total touchdowns
Eclipsed over 3,000 career rushing yards and 6,000 all-purpose yards this season
Finished his career with 3,851 rushing yards and 6,058 all-purpose yards and 33 rushing touchdowns
Had five 100+ yard rushing games, including a season-high 245 yards and three touchdowns at Wofford
Finished with a career-high 369 all-purpose yards against the Terriers, which led all FCS players this season
Posted a career-high 32 carries for 172 yards and one touchdown against Western Carolina
Named SoCon Player of the Week after totaling 225 all-purpose yards and three rushing touchdowns over VMI
Joe Schreiber – OL – Chanhassen, Minn.
Started all 11 games at center for the Blue and Gold in 2022, while starting 23 straight games dating back to last season
Named second team all-SoCon by the media
Played 612 snaps
Leader of an offense that totaled eight 100-yard rushing games, including four over 200 yards and one over 300
Bucs rushed for a season-high 325 yards at Wofford and generated a season-high 562 yards of total offense
ETSU went back-to-back games with over 500 yards of total offense as the Bucs finished with 513 yards versus Samford
Blocked for Tyler Riddell (Tampa, Fla.) who threw for a career-high 420 yards and five passing touchdowns in that game against Samford … The five passing touchdowns tied a single-game Buccaneer record
Part of an ETSU offense that averaged 29.4 points per game, which rank third-highest in single-season history
Alijah Huzzie – DB – Franklin, Ga.
Started all 11 games for the Bucs
Totaled 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended
Led all FCS players in passes defended and was third in interceptions per game
The six interceptions were tied for second-most among FCS players
Had a career-high 12 tackles and a season-high five pass break-ups against Furman
Recorded an interception in three straight games against Robert Morris, Chattanooga and VMI
Had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown in the season-opening win over Mars Hill
Posted five or more tackles in six games
Chandler Martin – LB – Lithonia, Ga.
Started 10 games at linebacker for ETSU
Registered a team-best 99 tackles, along with 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass break-ups and four passes defended
School-record 23 tackles against The Citadel, which secured him SoCon Player of the Week honors
Five games with double-digit tackles
Recorded sacks against Mars Hill, Chattanooga and Wofford
Ranked 18th nationally in total tackles, while his 23-tackle game ranked second-most among FCS players
Tyler Keltner – PK – Tallahassee, Fla.
Appeared in all 11 games for the Bucs
Went 17-of-23 in field goals and 38-of-38 in PATs
Totaled 89 points on the season
Tallied 65 kickoffs for 3,945 yards (60.7 average) with 23 touchbacks
Became ETSU’s all-time leader in field goals made (56), PATs (131) and scoring among kickers (299)
Is a perfect 131-for-131 all-time in extra-points
Earned back-to-back SoCon Player of the Week honors against Chattanooga and VMI
Tied the ETSU single-game record with four made field goals against Mercer
Ranks fourth among FCS players in field goals per game (1.55) and 35th in field goal percentage (.739)
Season-long 49-yard field goal at Mercer
Tied a career-high with nine kickoffs at VMI and set a new career high with 553 kickoff yards against the Keydets
Davion Hood – DL – Kennesaw, Ga.
Played in all 11 games, making eight starts for the Blue and Gold
Recorded 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery
Career-high six tackles in the win at VMI
Posted two sacks and a forced fumble in the win at Robert Morris
Registered three tackles, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry at Mercer
Three tackles and a sack at Mississippi State
Trace Kelley – P – Gallatin, Tenn.
Played in all 11 games for the Bucs
Totaled 48 punts for 1,950 yards (40.6 average)
Had 15 punts land inside the 20-yard line, seven punts over 50 yards and 16 resulted in a fair catch
Had a long of 66 at Mercer where he finished with a season-best 50.2 average where two landed inside the 20 and two over 50 yards
Two punts go for over 50 yards in first collegiate game against Mars Hill
Samford quarterback Michael Hiers was named Offensive Player of the Year, while head coach Chris Hatcher was tabbed Coach of the Year. Chattanooga defensive lineman Jay Person was named Defensive Player of the Year and teammate McClendon Curtis received the Jacobs Blocking Award for top offensive lineman. Western Carolina’s Desmond Reid took home Freshman of the Year honors.
