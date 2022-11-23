eats
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced its 2022 postseason football awards on Tuesday and five Buccaneers landed first team honors, while two players were named to the all-freshman team.

The Bucs had two first team selections on both offense and defense, while Tyler Keltner (Tallahassee, Fla.) was a first team pick as placekicker. On offense, running back Jacob Saylors (Jasper, Tenn.) and offensive lineman Joe Schreiber (Chanhassen, Minn.) earned the honor, while linebacker Chandler Martin (Lithonia, Ga.) and defensive back Alijah Huzzie (Franklin, Ga.) received the accolade on the defensive side of the ball.

