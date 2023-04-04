ETSU 1

The ETSU softball team split its doubleheader with Furman over the weekend, as the Buccaneers roared back in the second game for an 8-1 win. 

 ETSUBucs.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 2, 2023) – After dropping game one of Sunday’s doubleheader to Furman at Betty Basler Field, the ETSU softball team roared back in game two, defeating the Paladins of Furman, 8-1, to clinch the Buccaneers’ first conference series win of the year.

Splitting the doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, ETSU improved to 9-23 on the year with a 2-4 conference mark. The visiting Paladins return home with a 12-21 overall record and a 4-2 record in SoCon play.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.