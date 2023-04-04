JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 2, 2023) – After dropping game one of Sunday’s doubleheader to Furman at Betty Basler Field, the ETSU softball team roared back in game two, defeating the Paladins of Furman, 8-1, to clinch the Buccaneers’ first conference series win of the year.
Splitting the doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, ETSU improved to 9-23 on the year with a 2-4 conference mark. The visiting Paladins return home with a 12-21 overall record and a 4-2 record in SoCon play.
NOTABLES
Finishing the game a perfect 3-for-3, Kemiah Michel (Gallatin, Tenn.) was the only Buc to record multiple hits in game one for ETSU.
Cameron Young (Knoxville, Tenn.) recorded the lone RBI for the Bucs with a single in the third inning.
In game two, Riley Nayadley (Ooltewah, Tenn.) recorded her fourth homer of the year with a three-RBI blast in the fifth inning for the Blue and Gold.
Whitley Arnott (China Grove, N.C.) pitched a complete game, allowing just one run in her first win of the season.
Pinch hitting for ETSU, Emily Musco (Knoxville, Tenn.) recorded her first collegiate RBI to grow the Buccaneer lead to 8-1 in the fifth inning of game two.
GAME TWO RECAP
After jumping out two a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Buccaneers blew the game wide open with a sixth-run fifth inning as the Blue and Gold cruised to the 8-1 win in the series-clinching victory.
The Bucs pounded out 13 hits as ETSU’s No. 3 thru No. 7 hitters posted two-hit games. Sara Muir, Riley Nayadley, Taylor Suchy, Faith Adams and Jasmine Sanchez each finished with two hits, while also combining for six runs and five RBI.
In the bottom the first, Sara Muir (Sequatchie, Tenn.) drove in Kemiah Michel with an RBI single through the right side, while Taylor Suchy (Sterling, Va.) played Muir on a single to second, while an error by the Furman second baseman allowed the Buccaneer first baseman to cross the plate, making it 2-0.
The Paladins scored their only run of the game with homer by Kiley Perry, cutting the ETSU lead in half, 2-1, in the top of the fourth inning.
With Arnott battling in the circle and getting clutch plays by her defense, the Blue and Gold cracked things open by scoring six runs on seven hits in the bottom of the fifth, making it 8-1. Nayadley got things rolling by blasting her fourth collegiate home run with a three-run shot over fence in right-center to blow the lead open, 5-1, starting the scoring train.
Following the homer, Suchy and Adams then followed with back-to-back singles, and Jasmine Sanchez (Buford, Ga.) continued the hit parade when her single into center brought home Suchy. With Adams advancing to third on the play, she later scored as Sanchez stole second and the throw by Furman’s catcher was airmailed into center field, extending the lead to, 7-1. Musco capped off the scoring spree when her single into right field brought in Sanchez, giving the Blue and Gold the seven-run advantage.
Snagging the series, Nayadley robbed a single on a line drive at third, which resulted in a game-ending double play as she caught the runner who was making her way back to first to give the Bucs their first SoCon series win and second series win of the year.
GAME ONE RECAP
With ETSU taking the series opener in a classic 2-1 pitchers’ duel on Saturday, Furman quickly evened the series by routing the Bucs 12-1 in the five innings in Sunday’s first game of the double header.
Furman got multiple home runs by Riley Ludlam and Lauralee Scott to secure the 11-run victory.
Both Paladin sluggers belted home runs in a five-run first inning, while Scott had a solo blast in the fourth and Ludlam – who had five RBI in the game – had a two-run round tripper in the fifth inning.
ETSU’s lone run came in the third when Michel scored on Cameron Young’s RBI single to center in the third inning.
PITCHERS OF RECORD
ETSU: Sara Muir (1-5) – loss. | Game two: Whitley Arnott (1-4) – win.
Furman: Emme Buzhardt (4-5) – win. | Game two: Sierra Tufts (7-8) – loss.
UP NEXT
ETSU will take on Radford on Wednesday in a doubleheader with first pitch for game one scheduled at 2 p.m. at Betty Basler Field.
