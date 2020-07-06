Rex Kenneth Justus, age 58, of Franklin, TN, passed away, July 3, 2020.
He was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Justus, grandmother, Ethel Williams, mother-in-law, Joyce Humphreys and father-in-law Kenneth Humphreys.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Justus, of Franklin, TN, son, Austin Justus, of Franklin, TN, mother, Laverne (Carl) Cook, of Newport, sisters, Laura (John) Puryear, of Gallatin, TN, Jennifer (John) Craig, of New Market, uncle, Burch Wood, of Newport, several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Family and friends may drop by from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home to sign the guest register or on line at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Private graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Brad Hyde officiating.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
