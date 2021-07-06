COCKE COUNTY—In the last Cocke County Grand Jury, thirty-two people were indicted for the Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine and/or heroin). On Friday, June 25, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) conducted “Operation Quarantine” where CCSO Narcotics Division officers arrested eighteen individuals following their investigations.
During the arrest operation, CCSO received assistance from the Newport Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, White Pine Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.
Following the first stage of arrests, seven individuals were arrested for their indictments, while others on scene were arrested for outstanding warrants.
Six of those indicted were currently incarcerated in various correctional facilities on other charges.
Those arrested for the Sale and Delivery of Schedule II included Joseph McMahan, Oscar Tozer, Amanda Ball, Marsha Helton, Kelsey McMahan, Ashley Player, Joshua McKnight, April Stokely, Charlie McMahan, Derek Francis, Dalton Fox, Thomas Edwards and Joseph James Barrett.
Arrested on Capias were Brandi Ellison and Kenny Wright.
Arrested on Circuit Court Violation of Probation charges were Jessica Ferrier and Erik Buckingham.
Steven Black was also arrested during the operation for Aggravated Child Abuse.
During the pandemic, a grand jury was not available due to rulings of the Supreme Court, so the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their patience, as well as express their sincere appreciation for all the agencies whose resources assisted the community.
The arrest operations will continue until all thirty-two indictments are served.
Due to the rules of an indictment, the CCSO is not allowed to release any name of defendants until they are arrested. They will continue to release the other names as they are arrested. The next operation is under way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.