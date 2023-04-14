Preds 1

Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) scores the winning goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) with a shot from between his legs during overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Mark Humphrey, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuso Parssinen scored at 2:44 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Mark Jankowski, Kiefer Sherwood and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 21 saves.

