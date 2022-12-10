The Cocke County Board of Education met in regular session Thursday evening at the Professional Development Center. Chairman Richard Coggins was not present, so Chairman Pro Tem Darla Morgan officiated the meeting. All other board members were present.
The board approved the following consent agenda:
- Approved fundraiser requests for Centerview consisting of a student and faculty volleyball game on Dec. 14 and Cosby High School HOSA in the form of lollipop sales from Jan. 17 through Feb. 28. There are to be no food sales until after lunch, and all snacks must be smart snack approved during school hours.
- Approved the use of Cosby High School for a fundraiser for Hayden Green in January 2023.
- Approved members of the math textbook adoption committee.
- Approved out-of-state trips for the Cocke County High School cheer team and boys and girls basketball teams to North Carolina. Trips will be for filling out and finalizing schedules. Asheville High School on Dec. 20 and Robbinsville High School on Jan. 18, 2023. Chaperons with completed and approved background checks are C. Ragan, D. Lane, S. Thornton, K. Brooks, C. Mintz, R. Welch, B. Bible, L. Ford, E. Moore, R. Lane and J. Ragan.
- Approved a trip-travel request for K. Guinn, B. Douglas and five other staff members to attend the 2023 Innovative Schools Summit in New York City, NY, Feb. 21-25, 2023. Funding will be from AWARE, Coordinated School Health and Title IV.
Other items approved include:
- Approved the purchase of 25 Lenovo Chromebooks with management systems and covers for Edgemont School from Central Technologies at a total cost of $9,675 with funds coming from Edgemont School Title I allocation.
- Approved the request to purchase equipment for the CTE center from Bertelkamp Automation, Inc., to include one robot/arm drive with IO card, one Teach pendant, one onboard I/O cable, one guard/E-stop cable, software - 50 robot programming configuration licenses and a gripper at a total cost of $18,992 that was budgeted and approved in the TEC Out of School Pathways grant.
- Approved the purchase of 10 packs of TI81 calculators for Cosby High School from School Saves at a total cost of $5,200.50 with funds coming from the school’s Title I allocation.
- Approved the purchase of four 75-inch boxlights and installation of them for Cosby High School from Central Technologies at a total cost of $13,560 from the school’s Title I allocation.
- Approved the purchase of five Dell Latitude notebook laptops for Cosby High School from Central Technologies at a total cost of $5,725 from the school’s Title I allocation.
- Approved the purchase of one 12.5-ton HVAC unit from Trane for $15,714 through Omnia Partners Purchasing Cooperative with funds coming from ESSER 3.0.
- Approved the purchase of 11 HVAC units for $113,270 from Trane through Omnia Partners Purchasing Cooperative with funds coming from ESSER 3.0.
- Approved the membership of and purchases through the Keystone Purchasing Network.
- Approved request from the Technology Department to pay $19,368 to Stewart Signs for an upgrade to the Northwest LED sign with a five-year warranty and lifetime cellular data plan.
Executive Order 97 to strengthen school safety
Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley explained some of the items being purchased were required by Executive Order 97, which Governor Bill Lee signed in May to enhance school safety. That included the purchase of 150 LCN closures at $218.35 for a total of $32,752.50 from William S. Trimble Company,, Inc., through a state contract with funds from ESSER 3.0 and the purchase of doors, safety closures, hinges and labor for Northwest, Parrottsville and Cosby schools at a total cost of $203,313.17 from William S. Trimble Company, Inc., through a state contract using ESSER 3.0 funds.
The workshop
In the workshop, which was later voted to be added to the meeting and approved by the board, several other items were approved.
- Approved the purchase from PCS for 32 Lenovo Chromebooks with 36-month support, 20 Belkin Air protective carrying cases for laptop notebooks, eight active panels with five-year warranties, nine mobile stands for Promethean boards and one 86-inch Activepanel with wall mount and five-year advanced replacement extension for Cocke County High School. The total cost is $42,087.50 with the funds coming from the school’s Title I allocation.
- Approved amendments to the Federal Projects Fund 142, 2022-2023 budget.
- Approved the purchase of technology equipment through ERATE.
- Approved a contract with the University of Tennessee for cooperative purchasing with Workspace Interiors under the Sourcewell and E&I Contracts with the agreement dated Jan. 31, 2020 through Oct. 31, 2028.
- Approved the transfer of Harmonee Shelton from Edgemont to Parrottsville Elementary School. Both principals signed off on the transfer form.
- Approved the purchase and delivery of two 24 x 64 modular classroom units from Modular Genius through the Keystone Purchasing Network for a total cost of $252,127 with funds for Grassy Fork School’s unit coming from the ELC Grant and funds for Cosby High School’s unit coming from ESSER. Full setup will bid out separately.
- Upon the request of Kelley, the board added voting to use a different name for legal reasons on the plat of the planned unit development (PUD) of the shopping center because in the past, it was referred to as the Krystal-Hommel subdivision. The county and the school system will work to come up with a final name later.
- Director Manney Moore informed the board that the audit looked good. Kelley said they have been overly cautious, and were not afraid to call the state comptroller’s office if they had any questions about how to address matters and document things.
Questions after the meeting about the shopping center
After the meeting adjourned, a local citizen, Robin Waddell, who identified herself as a substitute teacher at Parrottsville School, asked the board if she could ask a question. She said she was not on the agenda.
She inquired about the shopping center, and asked if the school system had bought the whole shopping center, and if so, how would it be used because there was concern and confusion about the purchase.
Special Education Supervisor/Homebound Coordinator/Federal Programs Director Patricia Ellison said she would be glad to respond to that question. She explained that the purchase was made possible by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. This is sometimes referred to as COVID money. These funds can only be used for certain purchases, and buying the shopping center was an approved purchase.
She said while the Professional Development Center is open and operating to provide training areas and meeting areas for educators, there are big plans for the rest of the shopping center.
“We will be using the old Walmart building for a Career Technical Education (CTE) program for middle school students. We will be having an innovative center that allows for students in middle school to research careers and learn about technical career opportunities.”
It was pointed out that Hamilton County is the nearest area with a similar CTE program and center.
She said currently some areas are used for storage, but there will be numerous other student programs housed in the shopping center when the project is complete.
Kelley explained that there was a need for more educational space in the county, and when the school system was looking for an area to expand the K-5 Learning Center and alternative school, they found it would cost $4 million to buy an 8,600-square-foot building, which broke down to $399 per square foot.
By buying the shopping center, he said, they got 86,000 square feet for $35 per square foot, so they got more for the money. He pointed out that they got about 10 times the initial square footage for the same cost. He said that the extra space for new programs and to move things around, may allow them to reprogram the use of the central office and alternative school buildings off Hedrick Drive.
“We can create higher end academic programs, and reprogram space to better meet the needs of students. Every child learns differently, and we want to make sure they have the environment they need to thrive,” Kelley said.
He said that the career exploration and vocational training opportunities for middle school students would be a great asset to the county, and that would also help with the recruiting of employers in the area.
It was also pointed out that the county is purchasing the old Ingles store building from the school system, so they can move county offices there - specifically the offices from the annex. Kelley said that when everything is finalized, the county and the school system will go over the plans publicly, so everyone can be aware of what is developing.
Waddell said that the purchase should be discussed in The Plain Talk and other media outlets, and it was pointed out that there have been newspaper articles about past school board meetings and County Legislative Body (CLB) meetings where the purchase and the use of the building was discussed.
Waddell expressed concerns about the lack of substitute teachers. Kelley assured her there were shortages throughout the school system. He said, for example, they need eight more bus drivers. He said they are also short teachers. He also pointed out that the county is also in need of additional law enforcement officers.
“There is a nationwide shortage. It isn’t just here in Cocke County,” he said.
