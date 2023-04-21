Finalists 1

Ashley Rogers and Kiki Milloy have both stood out for the Lady Vols' softball team this season, earning spots as finalists for the USA Softball Player of the Year Award. 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tennessee softball's Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers have been named top 25 finalists for USA Softball's National Player of the Year award, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Milloy ranks among the nation's best in a litany of categories including: No. 1 in home runs (18) and home runs per game (0.45), No. 1 in runs per game (1.48), No. 5 in slugging percentage (.991), No. 7 in stolen bases (31), No. 18 in batting average (.438) and No. 24 in RBIs (44).

