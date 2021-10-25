NEWPORT—The KOA Campground in Newport is under new ownership and the first order of business was to throw a party for campers and the community.
Children were recently treated to fun, games and trick or treating as part of the KOA’s Halloween Spooktacular.
Several local businesses provided prizes for the event and the Cocke County Fire Department was on hand to show children a working fire truck.
Karla Spicer, KOA manager, said the event was the perfect chance to reintroduce the campground to locals.
“We never had the opportunity to do something like this in the past, so we hope to do something similar at least once a month for campers and the public,” Spicer said. “We want to let people know we are here and welcome them in anytime. Our goal is to make things a lot of fun for this area.”
In addition to fun events, Spicer said the new owner has plans to expand the KOA and refurbish many of its amenities.
Plans call for new cabins to be built, additional glamping tents to be offered and more tent sites to be prepared in the surrounding acreage. A new pavilion will be built with the old becoming a meeting room and gym/workout center for guests.
“Right now we have 99 spots total and that includes camper spots, tent camping options, cabin rentals and a glamping tent,” Spicer said.
“Over the next couple of years the owner wants to build tree house cabins to provide a unique twist to the camping experience. We hope to have most of the renovation work done by peak season next year. The goal is to provide as many family friendly options as possible.”
The KOA has much to offer in terms of camping options, but they hope to become an even bigger resource to the community. Spicer said the company recently became a member of the Chamber of Commerce, and plans to have a float in the Newport Christmas Parade. She also plans to coordinate a Christmas toy drive with the fire department.
“The community has been great at reaching out to us and we had donations for this event from the Cinema 4, Rustic Cow and McDonalds,” Spicer said. “We just want everyone to know we are part of the community again and we’re on their side.”
For more information or to plan your next camping trip, contact the KOA at 423-623-9004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.