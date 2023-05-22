Lady Vols 1

In the circle on Sunday, Tennessee's Payton Gottshall picked up the win for UT as she tossed five innings of shutout ball. The senior gave up five hits and a pair of walks to the Hoosiers but struck out six and stifled their offense all game. Gottshall picked up two wins on the weekend and did not allow a run in 10 innings of work. The righty struck out 15 and held opposing batters to a .143 average.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The fourth-ranked Tennessee softball team punched its ticket to Super Regionals with a 7-3 victory over Indiana on Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee (47-8) will play in its first Super Regional since 2019 and will host supers for the first time since 2017. The Big Orange will matchup with No. 13 seeded Texas who won its regional by knocking off Seton Hall before taking two games against Texas A&M.Junior Zaida Puni led UT offensively all weekend and continued her hot streak, knocking a pair of home runs to help propel the Lady Vols past Indiana. The Carson, California, native hit .556 with four home runs and seven RBIs during the regional.

