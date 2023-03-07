Pettersson 1

Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, right, scores on Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros during the shootout in an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, March 6, 2023. The Canucks defeated the Predators 4-3. 

 Rich Lam, AP Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored the only goal in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Monday night.

Pettersson, Vasily Podkolzin and Dakota Joshua had goals in regulation for the Canucks, who recovered after giving up a two-goal lead in the third period to get their third win in four games. Arturs Silovs stopped 29 shots through overtime.

