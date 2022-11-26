Walters State Community College has four concerts planned during the week of Nov. 27. Two are at the Morristown campus and two are at the Sevier County Campus. Concerts are open to everyone.
Morristown Campus
• Morristown Jazz Band, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m., Theatre, Judge William H. Inman Humanities Complex
This band, directed by Michael Thomas, is comprised of 19 members, with saxophones, trombones, trumpets and a rhythm section. Holiday selections include “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Other planned numbers are “Tuxedo Junction” and “Everything She Does is Magic.”
• Morristown Community Band, Dec. 4, 4 p.m., Theatre, Judge William H. Inman Humanities Complex
This band is directed by Brandon Tilley and includes 56 members on virtually every instrument. Members are gifted students and people who want to keep playing their instruments after traditional band time has ended. Selected numbers include “Sleigh Ride,” “I Saw Three Ships,” and the Bugler’s Holiday featuring the trumpet trio of Jacob Pitts, Jessica Poole and Ryan Wilson.
Sevier County Campus
• Sevier County Community Band, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., Conner-Short Center
This band is directed by Tom Lundberg and includes 50 musicians of all ages. Slated music includes “Phantom Regiment,” “The Seal Lullaby,” “Music for a Darkened Theatre” and “Tiptoe Through the Tubas.”
• Holiday Choral Concert, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., Conner-Short Center
Laura Weathersby serves as conductor and Mandy Rogers Askins serves as assistant conductor and accompanist. Performances are scheduled by the concert choir, the chamber choir and men’s and women’s ensembles. Dylan Lyle is the features soloist and “Sweet Little Jesus Boy.” Other planning includes “Seasons of Love,” “Theme from ‘Game of Thrones,’” and a selection of “Christmas Jazz.”
