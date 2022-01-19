Hello everyone. I hope you had a nice week.
We got our first snow this year. It was beautiful.
I hope everyone had a Happy New Year.
On Friday, Dora Kate Stokely ate supper with me and on Saturday, I ate supper with Dora Kate.
On Sunday, Dora Kate Stokely and I ate dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler.
Anthony Haney was visiting me on Tuesday and drove me to Knoxville to the doctor's office.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Alfred Hogan. The family has our prayers.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Tony Hurley. The family has our prayers.
Get well wishes go to Lucille Jenkins. She was in the Newport hospital for a few days and was moved to Tennova at Turkey Creek, where she had gallbladder surgery and stayed a few days in the hospital and then she was able to go home. I hope she is doing better.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Doris Reece. The family has our prayers.
Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney spent last weekend with their daughter and family, Makala and Joy Florence and Jaxon, Clare and Chase in Wilmington, North Carolina. They stayed in Joy's RV at night.
Happy 59th wedding anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. Billy Sutton on the 15th. I hope they have many more.
I would like to send our sympathy to the Frank Gossett family. They have our prayers.
A lot of people have been sick lately, including me. I hope everyone is doing better.
