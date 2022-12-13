Four game 1
ETSUBucs.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 11, 2022) – In a matchup of two surging mid-major programs on Sunday, ETSU women’s basketball was put to the test by a strong Bowling Green team, falling 82-64 inside Brooks Gym.

Both teams put their respectable four-game win streaks on the line, but Bowling Green, who ranks No. 14 in the latest College Insider Mid-Major Poll, used a strong first quarter to keep its win streak alive.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.