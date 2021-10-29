COCKE COUNTY—Planning Commissioners came together Tuesday evening for their regularly scheduled October meeting. During the meeting they were asked to review the Sonshine Ridge Phase II plans at the request of surveyor, Randall Freeman.
Freeman told the commission 15.75 acres will be sold on Sonshine Ridge Road, with the developer planning to subdivide the acreage into separate tracts. Freeman, working on behalf of the seller, wanted confirmation from the commission that the subdivision could take place in the future.
Only a portion of the road developed during phase one of the project was accepted by the county and provided routine maintenance. The commission previously approved the portion developed in phase two, but the county did not accept the second section of road.
“This is a paved road and it meets many of the provisions in the subdivision regulations,” Freeman said. “I just want to make sure that further subdivision is acceptable based on things that were called into question at a previous meeting. The road commissioner signed off on the road in 2004 and houses have been built on one side of the roadway.”
Regulations say that the homeowners or the specific landowner must maintain any roads not accepted by the county leading to a subdivision.
Katherine Baldwin, local planning guide from the East Tennessee Development District, said that all recorded plats need a legal description stating that each home/landowner is liable for the upkeep of the road. She said it would help prevent any legal issues in the future.
“Each person that buys a tract once subdivided should be responsible for road upkeep, whether they own one tract or the entire development,” Baldwin said.
“The documentation for the subsequent title holders should say that it is mandatory for the owners to be contributing members to whatever organization manages the road in the subdivision."
Freeman said the Sonshine Ridge Road Maintenance Association currently handles any issues that may arise concerning the road.
Creating a trail to the 2004 approval will be key to avoiding any issues, according to Baldwin.
“The right-of-way was platted based on the subdivision standards at the time,” Baldwin said. “You need a line of reference with the plat map that shows the previously dedicated right-of-way, but it should be left as a statement on the map. It should note that the county did not accept the portion for maintenance but was approved by the commission in 2004.”
The commission said the seller should be able to proceed, but any subsequent subdivision of the land by the new owner must come before the commission if under five acres per tract.
Another item reviewed by the commission was a final plat for the Phase IV Subdivision on Tomahawk Road. The development features nearly 20 lots overall with varying amounts of acreage for each.
Commissioners granted a variance for lot number 16 in the development, as it did not meet the 100 feet minimum for road frontage.
They gave their approval for the entire subdivision pending the E-911 signature block, which assures each tract can receive a proper address.
