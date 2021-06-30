On Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19, the Hard Times Street Rod Club held the 37th Annual Moonshine Rod Run in Newport City Park. This year the club hosted an all-time record 549 classic, muscle, and collector cars and trucks, eclipsing the past record by 17.
Trophies were awarded to the top 25 show vehicles as well as awards presented by each of the show sponsors. The club gave away $2,300 in cash prizes and ended with the drawing for the most sought after prize, a 350 cubic inch, 290 horsepower Chevrolet crate motor, donated by Stinnett Automotive Group.
For the past 37 years, the Moonshine Rod Run participants fill area hotels and restaurants, contributing to the local "Father's Day Weekend" economy. Spectators are always welcomed at no charge and this year they estimate that over two thousand participants and spectators attended to enjoy 50's and 60's music, offerings from local vendors, great food, and stroll through Newport City Park looking at some of the nicest show vehicles in the southeastern United States.
The Hard Times Street Rod Club would like to thank the sponsors of the 37th Annual Moonshine Rod Run: Stinnett Automotive Group, Mark and Digger Enterprises, Lakeway Pallet, Gilkes Automotive, and Jettlabs. We would also like to thank the City of Newport, Tim Dockery and the staff of the City Park, Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff's Office, and the Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department.
