Dreamia Webb

Dreamia Webb went Home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 28,2022 at the age of 81.

She was born on June 23rd in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

She grew up in Newport, TN and later moved to join her family in Texas.

Dreamia was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She had an unwavering faith in God and her faith only grew stronger in her final years of life.

She was loved by so many.

Her positive outlook, generous spirit, and kind heart left an impression wherever she went.

Dreamia joins her husband, Charles, in heaven where they are sure to be dancing.

She is survived by her daughters Darla (Thomas) Sullivan, Sherry (Andrew) Fisher, grandsons Adam and Noah Fisher and loving dog, Josie.

A celebration of Dreamia’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flower, the family has requested donations be made to the SPCA.org.

