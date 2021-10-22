NEWPORT—Economic Development Commission and County Partnership board members gathered Thursday evening for their October meeting.
They were given several project and staff updates on things occurring in the community.
EDC Director and Partnership President Lucas Graham was first to address the board. He gave an update on Project Gold Star, now officially know as Albany Farm.
Graham said the company would occupy 200,000 square feet in the soon to be vacant Conagra facility on East Broadway. The company has an aggressive timeline and hopes to make a decision on its next location by this fall. The county is currently competing with a county in Georgia to land the project.
“The Industrial Development Board authorized us to begin the TIF (tax increment financing) paperwork for the company, and Bass, Berry (attorneys) are now working on things,” Graham said.
“Rep. Jeremy Faison and Sen. Steve Southerland met with the state EDC and Gov. Lee about the job loss the county will be facing with Conagra leaving. I’m waiting to hear back on what the state can do.”
The company is in need of upfront capital to make either location work. The state of Georgia has offered more in terms of incentives. Graham hopes that Tennessee will increase its offer to help Cocke County be more competitive.
“There is no official word yet, but the company’s leadership is pleased with the additional discussion that is taking place.”
Project Prescott also has an aggressive timeline as their leadership team hopes to close on their acquisition very soon, according to Graham. Cocke County is in the running to land the company associated with the project as are locations in Texas and Arizona.
“We held multiple meetings with team leaders and they flew in on Monday night and looked at the sites on Tuesday. They liked the options they were presented. Their leadership group flew back on Wednesday to give their report. I hope to know more by the middle of next week.”
Graham told the board that COVID has caused delays in the recent housing study taking place in the county. The study is currently three weeks behind, but Graham said the initial data looks promising. He said numbers will show investors that there is a definite need for additional housing developments in the area.
Tourism Director Linda Lewanski was next to address the board. She spoke on her recent trip to the Rural Tourism Conference for the states of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Lewanksi said the conference focused on smaller, much more rural towns, with leaders from various tourism based entities. She said she left the conference with many new ideas and ways to market the area.
Lewanksi told the board that Cocke County has once again received a $1,000 Clean Streams grant that will be used for supplies during the next Pigeon River Clean Up. CWEET (Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee) will facilitate clean up events in the future.
Lewanski also attended the Governor’s Conference on Tourism. A photo that she took of TDTD Regional manager Dave Jones, and local moonshiners Mark, Digger, Kelly and Sally, was featured in the states annual report. Several shots of Cocke County were used during the presentations at the conference.
To end her report, Lewanski and City of Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III, announced that the Tanner Building was approved for a historical marker from the State Historical Commission. Delivery of the marker is expected in the next 18-24 weeks. Dykes said he would like to acquire a separate sign to attach to the video board outside of the building that would signify the same distinction.
Dr. Carroll Van West, state historian and MTSU professor, will bring his students to the Tanner Building this coming spring to help layout and design the buildings history room.
“We’re proud of what’s happening in the building. It’s been a long 13 years to get things renovated, but persistence paid off,” Dykes said.
Lynn Ramsey, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, finished the meeting by providing board members with her update.
Ramsey said the Shop Local campaign advertisement through the chamber is being finished, which will appear in the Newport Plain Talk the day before Thanksgiving. She said the advertisement contains many local businesses and features discounts as well as holiday greetings.
With the holidays fast approaching, the chamber has decided on the theme of the 2021 Newport Christmas Parade. The “Have A Very Beary Christmas” theme encourages float designers to use teddy bears in a wide variety of ways. The parade will be held on Saturday, Dec 11 at 3 p.m.
Ramsey briefly spoke on the success of the Scarecrows of Cocke County contest. Locals and businesses were encouraged to decorate their homes or storefronts and submit photos for judging.
“We’ve had a lot of fun with this and around 20 people participated,” Ramsey said. “This has driven a lot of new traffic to our Facebook page as well as local businesses. We hope to keep things like this going in the future.”
Ramsey reported that the Newport Harvest Street Festival was a huge success even with the small amount of rain that came down on Sunday of that weekend.
Many of the new vendors have already announced their intentions to return next year, and have requested their same locations.
Another highlight of the festival was the Unify Cocke County booth. They distributed 2,500 books to children and families across the two days of the festival.
The EDC and Partnership boards will meet again on Thursday, November 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Newport’s City Hall. All meetings are open to the public.
