NEWPORT—Budget Committee members gathered this week in the Chancery Courtroom of the County Annex for their first meeting of the new fiscal year. Several agenda items were discussed during the meeting, including the purchase of a building using the county’s American Rescue Plan funds.
County Legislative Body (CLB) members set aside $2 million dollars in funding to be used toward a county building project. Due to higher than normal construction prices, the decision was made to seek out a vacant building in Newport that would serve the same purpose for a much cheaper price. Commissioners intend for the building to be used as office space, for storage, for county meetings and most importantly, as a new home for the Election Commission.
The election office has rented space for the past several cycles and will do so again during the early voting period for the upcoming General Election. Placing the office in a much larger building would allow early voting to be held on site.
Three committee members were tasked with finding a building that could be repurposed to suit all of the county’s needs. That structure has been found after the committee decided to work in cooperation with the County School System.
CLB chair Dr. Clay Blazer said the building in question comes at a much more affordable price when compared to constructing one from scratch.
“We have found a place that is available to us for around $40 per square foot. It’s an existing 27,000 square feet building that we would be able to purchase for a sum of $1.2 million using our COVID monies,” Blazer said.
“It meets all of the major criteria that we're looking for. We’ve been working on this in conjunction with the school system. When the school priced out a structure of similar size they came back with an estimate of $400 per square foot. We are in somewhat of a time crunch and can’t keep pushing this down the road or we’ll lose it.”
Commissioner Norman Smith is one of the committee members who has been searching the county for an adequate structure to house the county’s offices. While Smith could not disclose the location of the building, he did say the structure is in good condition and provides adequate parking.
“The preliminary architect inspection showed that the building is sound and the roof is good. They said it is a very suitable spot to rent for office space,” Smith said. “At that purchase price it would leave us $800,000 to renovate the building. My goal would be to get every one of these offices out of here and get them moved.”
Committee member Angela Huskey-Grooms made the motion to recommend the purchase of the building, which received a second from Smith. The motion passed unanimously and will now go before the full CLB for consideration.
The committee asked for members of the Sanitation Board to attend the meeting to discuss the possibility of modifying hours at the county’s convenience centers. Committee members learned in a prior meeting that cutting one hour per day off the operating time of the centers would save $25,000 over a year’s span.
The fund balance for the landfill sits at under $30,000 for the new fiscal year. Increases in haul rates for county trash or additional hauls could cause the department to face issues with such a low sum. Committee members are looking for ways to offset expenses and add to the strained line item.
Cocke County’s centers are open more often than any others in surrounding counties. Smith said that leads to the need for additional hauls and could possibly be a reason why the centers are used by non-residents.
“If you look at all of our surrounding counties, none of them operate the number of hours we do. It’s not even close,” Smith said. “As tight as that budget is I feel like, and I don’t know about the rest of you, but we’ve got to try to find some way to save a little money.”
Blazer suggested in a prior meeting and once again on Tuesday that the centers look at modified hours during the winter months. Centers are open before the sun comes up during those months and close well after dark. He said that is a liability for center workers as well as residents using the centers.
“It’s a safety issue because the centers aren’t lit up very well for the workers. Even having our citizens in the convenience centers at 6 p.m. in December is kind of a liability,” Blazer said. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense that we're open nearly three hours when it’s dark.”
Smith agreed about the liability issues for the county but stressed again that the bottom line should be just as concerning. He asked Landfill Director Chandler Hembree to speak with center workers to see what hours are the busiest at each location. Smith said a change in hours could ruffle some feathers, but so too could the department running out of money.
“I know everyone wouldn’t be happy, but if we run out of money in this county people won’t be happy either. We’re going to have to do something because that fund balance is very low,” Smith said.
Hembree said he feels the same way about the winter hours due to the relatively short amount of daylight during those months. Hembree’s concern was for the public, who have become accustomed to the hours that are available to them each day.
“I went to Cosby one evening and had to use the light on my phone to see to shut the gate. I couldn’t even find the gate without my light,” Hembree said. “I could have been run over because no one could even see me. We’re all about saving some money, but people are going to get very upset. They expect these places to be open all the time.”
Convenience centers are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and until 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The only holidays the centers close for are Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Smith asked for the board members to confer with one another at their next meeting to come to a consensus on what hours would be best for the center’s operations.
David Veridal, commissioner and Sanitation Board member, spoke to the committee about the ongoing issues with GFL Environmental, who hauls the county’s household waste away from convenience centers. The county’s contract with the company is set to expire at the end of this year but little headway has been made on finding a new provider or modifying the current contract.
Veridal said GFL continues to miss the mark when centers call for unscheduled pickups of waste. He noted that one several occasions a call was made to GFL, but the company claimed they never received notification.
Veridal asked that a fine be put in place if GFL is unable to fulfill the county’s disposal needs, which often results in centers across the county being closed. Hembree displayed documentation during the meeting showing 180 closures of convenience centers over the last year due to dumpsters or compactors being completely full.
A set schedule for pickups is in place, but Hembree said that is difficult to abide by when it comes to garbage. GFL has had their own issues with broken down trucks and employee shortages, which has only exacerbated the overall problem. The fact remains that the county pays for each additional haul of garbage that falls outside the scheduled pickup dates.
The contract issue will likely be tackled by a whole new legislative body after the August election. Those that are elected and or re-elected will have a narrow window of time to solve the issues before a new contract is needed this December.
Hembree also gave the committee a brief update on the landfill expansion, which was supposed to be completed by June 30. He spoke with Blalock Construction who is still putting the finishing touches on the site work. Rain days were added into the extension that was awarded by the county, which has led to the slight delay.
Hembree said that McGill and Associates will perform the final quality assurance check before submitting all documentation to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). Once TDEC gives approval the expanded portion of the landfill can finally be opened. The Budget Committee will meet again on Monday, August 1 at 4 p.m.
