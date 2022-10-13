NEWPORT - On the Nov. 8 ballot, voters in District 3 will choose a commissioner to fill the seat for post 2. The County Legislative Body (CLB) seat became a runoff race after the August election left both candidates with 420 votes each. There was also one write-in ballot.
There had been hopes a provisional ballot could settle the race, but when the election commission met and reviewed the ballot, the citizen who cast the ballot did not vote for a candidate in the District 3, Post 2 race.
At the September meeting, CLB could have voted to fill the seat or they could choose to make it a runoff election. They chose to make it a runoff on the November ballot.
Incumbent Terry Dawson is seeking his third term on CLB while Tracy Stepp is seeking elected office for the first time.
Who are the candidates?
Terry Dawson
Terry Dawson is a lifelong resident of Bybee and graduated from Cocke County High School. He is the son of the late Merle Dawson and the late Paul Dawson. He attended auctioneering school.
He and his wife, Judy, have been married 47 years. They have two sons, Wesley “Brad” Dawson, who was killed in an accident in 2011 and Travis Dawson, who is employed by HMO and serves as chief of the Centerview Volunteer Fire Department.
Dawson does a lot of charity auctions and fundraisers, including serving as auctioneer for Lord’s Acre Sale at Bruner’s Grove United Methodist Church. He is a longtime member of the Centerview Ruritan Club having served in many different offices.
“I enjoy serving others and our community,” said Dawson.
He served as chair of the solid waste and landfill committee while on CLB, and he said he would like to see the county become self-sufficient after he has seen many improvements in the county’s garbage issues during the last several months.
He also pointed out that there was not a county tax increase during the last year.
Dawson said he would like to be reelected to CLB so he could have the opportunity to work with others for the betterment of the county. He said he also established strong relationships with others serving in county roles.
One thing he said he would like to see for his district is waterline extensions throughout Point Pleasant, Bybee, Glendale, Centerview, Briar Thicket, and other communities. He explained that in addition to supplying water to more homes it would allow for the placement of more fire hydrants for the fire departments to access.
“I appreciate everyone’s support. I would like to thank everyone who voted in the August election, and I would like to ask for your continued support and vote in the runoff election,” he said. “Every vote counts. I want to help us work together for the betterment of Cocke County.”
Tracy Stepp
Using the slogan “Step Up With Step,” Tracy Stepp has worked to be elected to the CLB for the first time. “I feel I can do something positive for my county and my community,” he said. “I want the chance to make a difference for the citizens of District 3 as well as throughout Cocke County. I am not a professional politician. I am just a local guy who wants to make a difference.”
Stepp, a lifelong resident of Cocke County living on the Nolichucky River at the Greene County line, attended Centerview Elementary School, Cocke County High School, and the Tennessee Technology Center at Morristown.
He was employed by Great Lakes Chemical Company, SI Group, Rock Hill Laboratories, and Lisega.
In his spare time, he enjoys playing the guitar, playing billiards, and square body trucks. He also helped coach a youth baseball team in the past.
Stepp is the son of Lucy Stepp and the late Billy Stepp. He has one son, Colin, who is a freshman at Tusculum University.
Discussing the tie vote that led to the runoff, he explained a lot of people have said “if just one more person voted for you, you would have won.” He said when you look at it from the other aspect of things, if one less person had voted for him, he would have lost.
“I appreciate each and every person who voted and would appreciate their support and votes once again,” Stepp said.
He said while he would like to visit everyone in District 3 and personally ask for their support, he said it is not feasible. “I would appreciate everyone’s support in breaking this tie,” he added.
Stepp said he wants to represent not only the people of his district, but also the people of the county.
Cast Your Vote
Early voting begins at 157 Western Plaza Drive in Newport on Oct. 19 and continues until Nov. 3. The last day to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Nov. 1. Election day is Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Anyone voting on Election Day must vote at their assigned polling place.
