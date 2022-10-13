NEWPORT - On the Nov. 8 ballot, voters in District 3 will choose a commissioner to fill the seat for post 2. The County Legislative Body (CLB) seat became a runoff race after the August election left both candidates with 420 votes each. There was also one write-in ballot.

There had been hopes a provisional ballot could settle the race, but when the election commission met and reviewed the ballot, the citizen who cast the ballot did not vote for a candidate in the District 3, Post 2 race.

