The Tennessee men’s basketball team is set to take part in the Battle 4 Atlantis this November, with the Vols set to take on the Butler Bulldogs in the opening round on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

 UTSports.com

The bracket for the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis has been announced, with Tennessee set to open against Butler on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The winner of the matchup between the Vols and Bulldogs will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between BYU and Southern California on Thursday, Nov. 24, while the losers of Wednesday’s games will also square off Thursday.

