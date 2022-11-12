Gatlin

GREENEVILLE – Performing some of their biggest hits and holiday favorites, the Gatlin Brothers return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. for their “Country and Christmas” concert.

Celebrating 67 years of entertaining audiences at some of the world’s biggest venues and most iconic stages, Grammy-winning Larry, Steve and Rudy will be performing some of their biggest hits and holiday favorites. 

