Gatlinburg
The nation’s “first” celebration and Gatlinburg’s award-winning Fourth of July Midnight Parade, will step off at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, honoring First Responders, U.S. Veterans, military heroes, and frontline healthcare workers. Parade-goers can enjoy a celebration of red, white, and blue as patriotically decorated and lighted floats line downtown streets. The celebration will conclude in downtown Gatlinburg to mark the nation’s “Independence Day” with a spectacular firework show starting at 11 p.m. from the Gatlinburg Space Needle. Spectators can view the fireworks from any vantage point in Gatlinburg.
Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival
The annual Patriot Festival is an experience you will want to take the whole family to! The event begins at 4 p.m. with a variety of food vendors starting the festivities off. From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy free entertainment from Liquid Velvet and Swamp River Revival, then enjoy headliner Josh Turner at 8:30 p.m. At 9:50 p.m. the fireworks showcase begins.
Morristown
Morristown will hold a free 4th of July fireworks show in the Lakeway Area. The annual celebration presented by The Terry Law Firm with have live music sponsored by Food City. There will be food vendors, and the park opens at 4 p.m. Entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. with the fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
Greeneville
Greeneville, TN's 10th annual 4th of July celebration will feature live music, a nighttime parade, hot dog eating contest, food trucks, kids zone and a spectacular fireworks show.
Knoxville
The Festival on the 4th delivers a wide variety of family fun including entertainment, activities and treats at the City of Knoxville's 4th of July celebration at the World's Fair Park. The free festival begins at 5 p.m. and ends at approximately 10 p.m. at the conclusion of the fireworks display. This event is RAIN OR SHINE. Throughout the day festival goers will be treated to good music, good food, good fun and good times on the Festival and Performance lawns of the World's Fair Park. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Festival Lawn will be filled with fun activities to please kids of all ages such as miniature golf with Holes to Go and Paddle Boats in the lake at World's Fair Park.
Jonesborough
Tennessee’s Oldest Town celebrates the annual Jonesborough Days Festival. Jonesborough Days is a patriotic festival held every year the weekend closest to the 4th of July. Complete with parade, music, children's areas, historic villages, crafters, food and of course, fireworks.
