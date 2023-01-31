The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Independence (8) 22-3 115 1
2. Hillsboro (3) 18-3 103 3
3. Bartlett (1) 17-8 81 2
4. William Blount 22-4 78 4
5. Oak Ridge 18-3 59 T7
6. Germantown 17-5 47 5
7. Bradley Central 16-3 40 9
8. Gallatin 19-4 38 10
9. Rossview 19-4 27 NR
10. Houston 15-6 24 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland 18.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Haywood County (7) 20-4 109 2
2. Stone Memorial 19-3 99 4
3. Crockett County 19-3 90 1
4. Fulton (4) 19-5 87 6
5. Livingston Academy (1) 20-3 70 3
6. Fayette Ware 18-6 54 8
7. Lawrence County 20-4 45 5
8. Tennessee 20-6 39 10
9. Dyersburg 17-4 18 NR
10. Dyer County 15-5 13 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Melrose 12.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. East Nashville (12) 19-0 120 1
2. Fairview 19-3 98 2
3. Kingston 17-3 70 5
4. Cascade 19-4 65 6
5. Douglass 15-6 63 4
6. Chuckey-Doak 20-4 62 3
7. Milan 17-5 50 7
8. Gibson County 16-6 32 10
9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 17-4 22 8
9. Power Center Academy High School 15-8 22 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Alcoa 16. Tyner Academy 14.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Middleton (12) 16-1 120 1
2. Clay County 18-3 108 2
3. Hampton 18-5 89 4
4. Richland 17-4 73 3
5. Gordonsville 17-5 72 7
6. East Robertson 15-5 46 6
7. Eagleville 16-7 39 8
8. McKenzie 12-5 38 5
9. Chattanooga Preparatory 18-8 23 10
10. Santa Fe 15-6 13 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Briarcrest (8) 24-2 114 1
2. Brentwood Academy (4) 17-2 111 2
3. MBA 18-3 95 3
4. Knoxville Webb 18-6 64 5
5. CBHS 16-5 44 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 26. Knoxville Catholic 14. MUS 12.
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Goodpasture (10) 21-1 118 1
2. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 21-2 108 3
3. Boyd Buchanan 20-3 77 2
4. Clarksville Academy 18-5 69 5
5. Sacred Heart 20-5 30 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: King's Academy 27. Davidson Academy 22. First Assembly Christian 15. Columbia Academy 14.
