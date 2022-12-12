NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University's director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents.

Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former "fling" waiting for him in her car at his apartment when he arrived home with his new girlfriend and refusing to leave, a police affidavit said. The football player left with the new girlfriend and pulled into a parking lot, where he said Escobar followed, blocking him in and hitting his vehicle twice with hers.

