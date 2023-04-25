Titans 1

Tennessee Titans football team general manager Ran Carthon responds to questions during a press conference before the NFL Draft, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

 George Walker IV, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New general manager Ran Carthon confirmed Monday that the Tennessee Titans did ask two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to take a pay cut earlier this year.

Carthon also made clear that Byard, the first pick of the third round in 2016, did not ask to be released or traded. The first-time general manager hired in January said he talked with Byard within the past three weeks and has been in constant contact with the safety’s agent.

