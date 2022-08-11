COSBY — Kevin Hall knew there “just needed to be a change” in his feeder program.
Cosby’s varsity football coach wouldn’t elaborate any more than that on the coaching stint of Trent Mathis, who ran the Eagles’ middle school program for two seasons and finished with just one win last season.
But something had to be done. And it was.
Hall replaced Mathis with Brody Williams, who had grown under Hall’s tutelage through the 2021 season.
“Brody had helped with the HS last year and wanted to take on a little more responsibility and leadership role for our young kids and offered to help,” said Hall via text. “Brody was a very good, very knowledgeable and very coachable player here at Cosby a few years back and comes from a coaching family. I’m confident Brody will do a good job with our young kids.”
So far, Williams is certainly trying, his passion bleeding through to the point that he delivered a coaching point mid-interview: “JACOB! DON’T SLOW UP, SON! RUN THROUGH HIM!“
Such passion is an easy identifier for why Williams was picked for the job.
“All I want from them is to keep a steady head, move forward, and not show the same emotions as this team last year,” Williams said. “Because there was a lot of negativity.
“I think that’s a lot of the reason Kevin asked me to do this, was to change that mentality.”
Williams has done so through a myriad of ways, one of which was to host a Family Day to get to know players’ parents before the start of the season.
But he has also reinforced the need for player perseverance and coaching discipline.
“They want to be coached,” he said. “They were hungry for a coach, for discipline. It does nothing but teach them good habits.”
How have the players responded to the new approach?
“They responded unlike how I thought they would, which is a good thing,” Williams said.
This season, Williams isn’t focused on wins as much as he is wanting the players to finish the season without getting discouraged.
Along the way, though, he’d also like to build up some football knowledge throughout the team in order to “get them prepared and ready for the high school level.”
“We’re young, and when I say that, we’ve got several eighth graders,” he noted. “But we lack a whole lot of football I.Q.
“A lot of these kids, they haven’t played little leagues because of the failed system in little leagues in the Cosby area. So unless they drove to Newport or Gatlinburg-Pittman, then we’re lucky to have those.”
One of the kids who has been through other little league programs is Matt McMahon, the Eagles’ eighth-grade quarterback.
“He’s got a high football I.Q.,” said Williams. “I’ve put a lot on him, but I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t think he could handle it. We expect to see big things out of him.”
Other players Williams expects big things out of: Colton Jenkins, David Baker and Maki Bell.
Jenkins has already drawn Hall’s interest, as Williams noted that Jenkins’ soccer background has given him “tremendous” footwork.
Baker, meanwhile, will be a viable running back and has been “buying in,” per Williams.
Finally, Bell is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound eighth-grader who hits with force — and Williams knows just how to use him.
“He’s played some line,” said Williams, his lips curling into a sneaky smile. “But I’m going to cut him loose at tailback.”
The position switch is telling for Williams’ team, as he noted a lot of players will have to play “all four quarters and a lot of downs.”
Still, Williams isn’t worried as much about depth as he is the discipline and other traits he’s trying to instill.
“If we can do all the little things the right way,” he said, “then we’ll get all the wins accounted for.”
