KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee softball was announced as the No. 4 national seed in the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament Sunday night when the bracket was revealed on ESPN2. The Lady Vols will play host to the NCAA Knoxville Regional for the 18th consecutive season.
UT is set to welcome Indiana, Louisville and Northern Kentucky to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for the NCAA Knoxville Regional this weekend from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21.
The four-team event will be double-elimination with the winner moving on to the NCAA Super Regional round.
Tickets for the 2023 Knoxville Regional are on sale now at AllVols.com.
Tennessee will play Horizon League champion Northern Kentucky on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/WatchESPN. Indiana will take on Louisville Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Lady Vols will make their 20th overall and 19th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance this weekend. Tennessee has advanced to the postseason every year since 2004 and has hosted 18 straight regional rounds in Knoxville.
UT is one of just two teams to host regionals every season since the NCAA switched to a regional and super-regional format in 2005.
The Lady Vols enter the tournament after completing the conference title sweep – winning both the regular-season and conference tournament crowns. It is the first time in program history Tennessee has won both titles in the same season.
Five Lady Vols and head coach Karen Weekly earned SEC postseason awards last week, following UT’s incredible run throughout the regular season. Weekly was named SEC Coach of the Year for the third time during her tenure on Rocky Top – she previously won the honor alongside co-head coach Ralph Weekly in 2004 and 2007.
In the circle, freshman phenom Karlyn Pickens was tabbed as the league’s freshman of the year – becoming the fifth Lady Vol to be recognized for the award. She joined Monica Abbott (2005), Kat Dotson (2010), Ellen Renfroe (2011) and Caylan Arnold (2017) in that distinction.
Additionally, McKenna Gibson, Kiki Milloy, Zaida Puni and Ashley Rogers were named All-SEC First Team, while Pickens landed second-team recognition.
