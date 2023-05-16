Lady Vols 1

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee softball was announced as the No. 4 national seed in the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament Sunday night when the bracket was revealed on ESPN2. The Lady Vols will play host to the NCAA Knoxville Regional for the 18th consecutive season.

UT is set to welcome Indiana, Louisville and Northern Kentucky to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for the NCAA Knoxville Regional this weekend from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21.

