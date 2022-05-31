Rep. Jeremy Faison stepped to the podium Monday morning and called America the greatest country on the planet. He said that would not be possible without the sacrifices that have been made by our military members.
The annual AMVETS Post 75 Memorial Day program was emceed by past commander Dale Brown. Brown introduced each of the honored guests as they took the podium.
MATT WINTER
NJROTC cadets raised the flag of each military branch as the Armed Forces Medley was played during the annual Memorial Day program.
MATT WINTER
Penny Grooms sang the National Anthem to begin the program after cadets presented the American flag in front of the courthouse steps.
MATT WINTER
Roland Dykes, III, City of Newport Mayor, said it was a privilege to speak at the annual program and honor members of the military who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
MATT WINTER
MATT WINTER
NJROTC members helped close Monday’s program by performing a 21-gun salute to honor those who gave their lives in battle.
MATT WINTER
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 Commander, Larry Hartsell, performed Taps at the closing of the event.
