NEWPORT—Have you turned down a chance to go out with family or friends because you were concerned about falling? Have you cut down on a favorite activity because you might fall? If so, A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls is a program for you.
Fear of falling can be just as dangerous as falling itself. People who develop this fear often limit their activities, which can result in severe physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater. Many older adults also experience increased isolation and depression when they limit their interactions with family and friends. A Matter of Balance can help people improve their quality of life and remain independent.
A Matter of Balance is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.
UT Extension Cocke County and TN Department of Health Cocke County is offering A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls on Mondays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Newport Community Center.
The Program is free but registration is REQUIRED. A workbook is provided. To register, please call the UT Extension Office 423-623-7531 Monday- Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please call Jessica at 423-623-7531 or email jsimerL5@utk.edu for more information.
