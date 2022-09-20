Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, the Jones Nature Center will once gain come to life for the annual Del Rio Days festival.
This year’s festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, the Jones Nature Center will once gain come to life for the annual Del Rio Days festival.
This year’s festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
There will be musical acts throughout the weekend.
Wonderful crafts can also be found at the festival. The crafters will come out in full force again this year to provide a wide array of items including carved bears, homemade cakes and cookies, cedar picture frames, walking sticks, wooden benches and shelves, aprons and blankets, handmade ink pens, Christmas ornaments, fabric crafts, and wreaths. Be sure to try your hand at ax throwing!
If you’re hungry, stop by one of the many food vendors at the festival. The menu is sure to please, and this year will include barbecue with baked beans and slaw, chili cheese dogs, burgers, fries, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos, deep-fried Pecan Twirls, Cuban Sandwiches, pizza and funnel cakes.
There will be an RC car race fundraiser to benefit the Del Rio Playground Fundraiser. There is a $5 entry fee for each vehicle entered. There will be four age divisions with two races planned for Saturday and one on Sunday, depending on the number of entries. The age groups are: 2-4, 5-8, 9-12 and 13-adult. Winners get a blue ribbon and bragging rights.
There will be a kids area with plenty of games and prizes as well as face and hair painting. Weather permitting there will be train rides for the kids.
Helicopter rides will be offered at the Del Rio school ball field.
The festival will officially end at 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more festival information contact Tammy Haney by phone at 423-237-0150, or by email at delriodays2014@yahoo.com.
You can also find the festival on Facebook at Del Rio Days 2022.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.