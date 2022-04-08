Teacher and blogger Steven Singer recently asked an intriguing question: If standardized tests were going to succeed, wouldn’t they have done so by now?
They were supposed to be the magic remedy to fix our public schools. They were supposed to make all students proficient in reading and math. They were supposed to ensure all students were getting the proper resources. They were supposed to ensure all teachers were doing their best for their students.
However, after more than four decades, standardized tests have not fulfilled a single one of these promises. In fact, all they’ve done is make things worse at public schools while creating a lucrative market for testing companies and school privatization concerns.
Standardized testing has been around since the 1920s. It was the product of the pseudoscientific eugenicist movement that tried to justify white supremacy with faulty logic and biased premises.
These misguided psychologists also created the SAT to keep such “undesirables” out of higher education.
The problem then—as now—is that standardized tests aren’t very good assessments. They work okay for really simple things like rudimentary math. However, the more complex a skill being assessed, the more inadequate the tests. Imagine trying to have a conversation with someone where your only reply choices were limited to four canned responses.
When tests were beginning to disappear, economists like Milton Friedman saw them as an opportunity to push their own agenda. These extreme capitalists wanted to do away with almost all public services—especially public schools. They hoped the assessments could be repurposed to undermine these institutions and usher in an era of private education through measures like school vouchers.
So in the 1980s, the Reagan administration published “A Nation at Risk,” a campfire tale that was misleading and full of statistical and mathematical errors. It attempted to report on how America’s public schools were failing. The authors argued that we needed standardized testing to make American children competitive in a global marketplace.
Slowly, governors and state legislators began mandating standardized testing in schools, along with the corporate-written academic standards the tests were supposed to assess. The model for test-and-punish was in place.
It took until 2001 (remember NCLB?) to require standardized testing in all public schools, which tied federal funding of schools to standardized test performance and annual academic progress.
So, for 40 years, the entirety of what was done in public school has been organized around these assessments. They drive the curriculum and are the ultimate benchmark by which success or failure is judged. If this policy was ever going to work, it would have done so by now. Yet, it has achieved none of its stated goals.
If, however, the purpose of standardized testing was to fulfill privatization dreams, then it was a resounding success. Public schools still persist, but they have been drained, weakened, and in many ways, subverted.
One example is that giant corporations make the tests, grade the tests, and then sell remediation materials when students fail. It’s a huge scam.
The emphasis on test scores and the “failing schools” narrative is stoking unwarranted distrust in the public school system, and a demand for more privatized alternatives.
High-stakes testing is a Trojan horse. It is a way to secretly undermine and weaken public schools so that testing corporations, voucher schools, and charter schools can thrive.
Judged by its own metrics of success, standardized testing is an abject failure. Judged by the metric of business and school privatization, it is a rousing success.
My final question: Why are teachers never considered the “experts” in education?
