COCKE COUNTY—A new mass communications system will soon be available to county leaders that is capable of broadcasting information on a wide variety of platforms.
The Hyper-Reach system is designed to give public safety and emergency communicators the power to create and send messages easily with web and mobile interfaces. It offers a full range of delivery options and immediate feedback and reporting.
Joe Esway, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, brief County Legislative Body members on the benefits of the system during their last meeting.
“As much as no one likes to admit, opportunity is born of tragedy,” he said. “If we're honest with ourselves, communicate effectively with one another, are thoughtful in our approach, and committed to excellence, there is always a way to make something better.
“The people of Cocke County rely on me to look at every possibility and develop TTP’s or Techniques, Tactics, and Procedures at the close of every incident we respond to, and it's a responsibility I take incredibly serious.”
Esway said the events that occurred in December of 2020 led him to seek out this emergency communications system for the county. The snow storm that struck the county on Christmas Eve left hundreds of residents without power. Many visitors to the area for the holiday were also left trapped in their vehicles as roadways became too icy to pass safely. Emergency personnel worked for hours to rescue those individuals and guide others toward roads that were still passable. They continued to work for days after the storm hit to keep residents safe.
“The ‘White Christmas’ of 2020 taught us a lot about the way we receive cries for help from the people entrusted to our care, how critical information is disseminated effectively and timely, and maybe most importantly, how we alert the public to potential disaster, so that armed with the correct information, they may take responsibility for themselves and their families, thus mitigating disaster and aiding in recovery,” Esway continued.
“Days after the Christmas 2020 event, a hot wash was conducted at the Emergency Operations Center where every agency head, both government and volunteer, came together to discuss what went well and where our chinks in the armor are. I briefed Mayor Ottinger that Cocke County was in need of its first ever mass notification system.”
Monica Hommel, EMA Operations Officer, was tasked with learning all that she could about systems of this type and the various providers in the market. Hommel presented five systems, which were quickly whittled down to three. After meeting with each of them, it was decided that Hyper-Reach offered everything the county needed due to the unique terrain of the county.
Several months of training occurred, and the county earned the necessary credentials and permissions to operate the system.
Esway’s briefing to the CLB was the first step in implementing the new system, which was followed by a social media campaign to bring awareness to the public. The media rollout continued this week as Esway spoke with 92.3 WNPC Wednesday morning and will be featured on the Around Town program through WLIK on July 7.
A series of advertised tests will begin on July 11 through the actual system itself. That “series” will allow leaders to evaluate the system, its reach, the county’s handling of the technology and give the public the ability to provide feedback.
Once Esway feels confident in the effectiveness of the system, he will notify Mayor Ottinger that the system is running and ready to save lives.
Citizens will be able to register and manage their messaging with or without a computer. This will be useful for those without a cell phone plan or service in remote areas of the county.
IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert and Warning System) will reach people wherever they are, not just at their homes. The alerts can be targeted to specific geographic locations to pinpoint areas in need of evacuation in the event of hazardous materials being spilled, provide warnings about fires, route closures or significant public safety threats in progress without the need to be registered. Individuals with or without a landline will be able to receive the needed information.
Three individuals will be authorized to send out emergency notifications once the system is online, and those individuals are the EMA Director, the Operations Officer and sitting County Mayor. Those specific individuals and their ability to use the system were recommended by Hyper-Reach, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and IPAWS.
The County Sheriff, volunteer fire chiefs and City Police Chief can all use the system, but Esway would need to provide the final approval for any message that is transmitted to the public.
