NEWPORT—The Fighting Cocks returned home Tuesday afternoon to take on the Chiefs of Cherokee in a conference matchup. Monday’s results were less than desirable as the Chiefs defeated the Big Red 13-0 in five innings.
Cocke County started senior Bryce Click on the hill hoping for a different outcome than the day before. Click threw the ball well, but similar to their first meeting, Cherokee would take a 15-3 victory in five innings. The Cocke County offense was limited once again with the only hits in the game coming from Click, Taylos Thomas, Chandler Gregg and Trent Leas.
The bats traveled with the Chiefs as they posted crooked numbers to the scoreboard in all but the first inning. Errors by Cocke County made matters worse, which allowed runs to score in the top half of the first and second innings. A bases-clearing double by Cherokee gave them a 5-0 lead after two innings.
Head coach Andy Chrisman said his team is learning lessons along the way, but would like to see what’s occurring in practice carry over to game day.
“We have to make plays. We’ve got the right people in place but have to do our thing,” Chrisman said. “The plays are made in practice and when we get up here in the game we need to have the confidence to do it again. The only way to get experience is play the game and learn some lessons. I’ve told them try not to make the same mistake twice. We mishandled a few balls and dropped a pop up that we catch 99% of the time. We’ve got to find a way to play better.”
When Click is on the mound it leaves Cocke County searching for answers at the catcher’s spot. Chrisman said Click didn’t locate some of his pitches, but was proud of the fight he showed while trying to keep Cocke County in the game.
“I told Bryce the only thing a man can do is his job. He didn’t locate his curveball as much as he would like to, but overall he gave us a chance to win with what he had today. He showed some toughness and a lot of guys on this team have done that so far. We need to get a few more playing at a high level, but we’ll get there.”
The first run of the game for Cocke County came in the bottom of the third after Thomas singled to start the inning. He would steal second and make his way to third on a passed ball. Cherokee’s catcher threw the ball down the third baseline allowing Thomas to score. He would score again in the bottom of the fifth along with Dylan Webb after Cocke County capitalized on four walks in the inning.
The lineup for the Fighting Cocks is still a work in progress after the first seven games of the season. Chrisman said a shakeup could be coming after next week’s break from conference play.
“We go with our preseason results for about two weeks. You’ve earned that job, but in two weeks if you’re not producing we start looking at some other guys. They’ve got three or four more games before we look at all the numbers and data to see what it tells us. We’ll try to get some guys some opportunities, but if we have the right guy in place, then he needs to play a little bit better.”
Cocke County is 0-3 in conference play to start the season. They face three games with each of their district opponents but have dug an early hole. Chrisman said it’s an adjustment for his team and others in the district entering a new conference.
“Cherokee is one of the better teams in the conference, and I think this will be a year that many of the teams have guys that are older and have more experience than us. Hopefully the second time through the conference we’ll be able to play a little bit better. It’s a learning experience for all of us because we’ve been in that same old conference for the entire time I’ve been here. We just have to find a way to be better today than we were yesterday, and be better tomorrow than we were today.”
Cocke County dropped another game to Lakeway Christian Academy Thursday afternoon. The Lions topped the Fighting Cocks 15-5. The Big Red traveled to Gatlinburg-Pittman Friday evening and will host Morristown East on Saturday. That game will begin at 1 p.m.
