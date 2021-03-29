Just a year ago Congress passed, and President Donald Trump signed on March 27th, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the CARES Act of 2020. The 2.2 trillion-dollar package provided 19.57 billion dollars to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). These funds were provided to make sure America’s veterans would receive the care they needed at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. Little did anyone, at that time, realize that the virus would still adversely be affecting the nation in 2021.
Then on March 11, 2021 President Joe Biden signed Congress’ America’s Rescue Plan that provides an additional 1.9 trillion dollars to further help the recovery efforts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This added another 17 Billion dollars to the budget of the VA.
On March 12th, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) published the following information about how the earmarked 17 Billion dollars will affect Veterans and their families. I will be sharing this information in its entirety to let you know all the details.
WASHINGTON — The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, signed into law March 11 by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., equips the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to ensure Veterans have continued access to quality health care and protections against COVID-19, as well as providing needed economic relief.
The $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic relief package for Americans allocates $17 Billion in support of VA’s nationwide response to the pandemic.
“Like other hard-working Americans, Veterans have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “Countless Veterans have lost jobs, closed businesses, home-schooled children and faced uncertain prospects while our nation grapples with this health crisis. The American Rescue Plan is a significant piece of legislation that helps VA deliver on the president’s promise of caring for the men and women who served our great nation, especially during this unanticipated and challenging time.”
Outlined for VA in the American Rescue Plan:
• $14.5 billion for COVID-19 related health care, including information technology and facility requirements, ensuring access for 9.2 million enrolled Veterans who may have delayed care or have more complex health care needs as a result of the pandemic, as well as resources for Veterans currently receiving housing support and an estimated 37,000 homeless Veterans.
• $1 billion for debt forgiveness related to copayments or other cost sharing Veterans paid for VA health care and to reimburse Veterans who paid a copay or other cost sharing, for care and prescriptions provided from April 6, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021.
• $750 million for both construction grants ($500 million) and payments ($250 million) to State Homes to greatly improve the living conditions of our most vulnerable Veterans who reside in these facilities.
• $386 million to initiate a COVID–19 Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program that provides up to 12 months of training and employment assistance for unemployed Veterans to enter high demand occupations.
• $262 million to reduce the backlog of compensation and pension claims, which has grown from 76,000 in March 2020 to more than 212,000 in March 2021. The ARP funding will enable the Veterans Benefits Administration to reduce the claims backlog to around 100,000 by September 2022.
• $100 million to facilitate the modernization of VA’s badly antiquated supply chain system by accelerating the Department’s transition to the Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support.
• $80 million to establish the Department of Veterans Affairs Employee Leave Fund, which provides funds for paid leave for COVID-19 related causes.
• $10 million to decrease the Board of Veterans’ Appeals hearing requests (currently 87,499) and intake (35,000 appeals) backlogs. These efforts help Veterans economically by resolving their VA appeals and allowing them to begin receiving compensation and services.
Additional American Rescue Plan support:
• Veterans experiencing unemployment and other financial hardships may also qualify for further assistance in the form of extension of unemployment insurance benefits and eligibility, stimulus checks, or expansion of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits.
• Veterans with children could benefit from additional stimulus payments, an increased child tax credit and expanded childcare tax credits.
• Veterans are prioritized for the $28.6B Restaurant Revitalization Grants in the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund. During the initial 21-day period in which the Small Business Administration (SBA) awards grants under this program, SBA will prioritize awarding grants to eligible entities that are owned and controlled by Veterans.
• Helps small businesses in economically disadvantaged areas keep front line state and local public workers on the job and paid and help public transit agencies avoid layoffs and service reductions.
• Assists communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, many of which are Veterans living in diverse communities across the country. Women and racial/ethnic minorities are becoming the fastest-growing populations of Veterans, as the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding economic crisis have hit communities of color and women particularly hard.
• Provides emergency funding for community investments to ease challenges experienced by many American Indian/Alaska Native Veterans and their families and provide much needed relief to embark on the long road to healing in the aftermath of tremendous losses during the pandemic.
• Closes what is known as the “90/10 loophole” to protect the integrity of the GI Bill and Veterans in receipt of their well-earned educational benefits.
Before it’s passage there were many questions about the need for such a large amount for the VA since much of 2020’s 19.57 billion had not been used and worrying about how this 1.9 trillion will affect America’s economy and how it will be paid back. Reviewing this legislation, I found there was much of the funding that could have been reduced and there are numerous pieces of “pork” added by legislators. While some of this will provide the relief that American’s need now, I have to wonder how the long-term effects will affect the generations to come.
Just in case some of our legislators would happen to read this column I have over 40 years’ experience within the VA Healthcare system and have numerous ideas how to best spend the money to improve services to our Veterans. I am sure many of my Veteran readers could offer the same. I will not hold my breath for them to contact me though and ask others to keep breathing too.
QUILTS OF VALOR
This past weekend, Sunday March 28 and Monday March 29 I had the honor of being the master of ceremonies for two days of honoring Vietnam Veterans. Parrottsville Quilt Guild and Veterans in Focus held a program that presented Quilts of Valor to deserving area Vietnam Veterans. I can only vouch for Sunday because of my column’s deadline but the Plain Talk will have photos from Monday’s presentation in an upcoming edition.
On Sunday there were fifteen Quilts of Valor awarded with another seventeen planned for Monday which will be the day recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This Day is celebrated every year on March 29. The event was held in the West End Baptist Church’s Gym, which two ladies of Pastor Tom Mooty’s congregation had decorated with red, white and blue. It was a wonderful setting and all the Veterans, and their families enjoyed the festivities.
Lt. Colonel Ivory brought members of the Cocke County High School’s Navy JROTC who handled the posting of the colors. Col. Ivory led the Pledge of Allegiance, Jessy Ramsey led the group in singing the National Anthem, and Pastor Mooty shared the invocation. Smokey Mountain Health and Hospice along with the University of Tennessee Hospice and the William Cocke Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution provided the refreshments.
FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS
I received a call this week from Michelle Bazzano, Homeowner Program Manager for Tennessee’s Community Assistance Corporation about an upcoming program for Cocke County Veterans and others looking to buy their first home. While most Veterans have VA eligibility that helps them buy homes, others may not.
Michelle shared that her agency recently received a $500,000 Home grant to assist low-to-moderate income households in Cocke and surrounding counties to help afford with a home purchase. Her program will be April 13, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. It will be held at the Newport Community Center 433 Prospect Avenue, in Newport. If you have any questions or are unable to attend you can contact her office at 423-586-7636, extension 306. Social distancing and masks will be required.
MOBILE OFFICE
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has announced she is reopening in-person services in Cocke County. A representative will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. They will be at the Cocke County Courthouse annex the first Wednesday of each month, this month they will be there on April 7 from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is tomorrow night, Thursday April 1 at 6 p.m. Scheduled guest will be Mark Frederick, 1st Vice Commander of the AMVETS Department of Tennessee. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor — group meets the first Saturday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be this Saturday, April 3rd. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday April 13, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information or directions.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to PO Box 224 Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918
