Topo map

A topographic map.

Our area is geologically a bumpy place, with mountains, valleys, streams, and other features. If you can read a topographic map you can keep up with where you are and find useful and interesting information.

A topographic map is similar to other maps, indicating the location of roads, buildings, caves, dams, ponds, streams, and rivers. It is unique in that is also indicates the location of ridges and valleys, and gives the elevation of any point on the map. This is done using a series of lines called contours, each indicating a different elevation level. Most topo maps have contour intervals of 20 feet, meaning each line is 20 feet higher or lower than its neighbor. Contour lines running close together indicate steep hills, while those wide apart indicate more level land.

