The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women’s basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 40th consecutive postseason bid Sunday night when the bracket was revealed on ESPN.
UT also learned it will serve as a host for the NCAA First and Second Rounds for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. This will mark the 18th occasion the Lady Vols have hosted the NCAA First and Second Rounds since that format was instituted in 1994.
The Lady Vols (23-8) are seeded No. 4 in the Wichita Region and will face No. 13 seed University at Buffalo (25-8) at 3 p.m. ET (ABC) in the first round on Saturday, March 19, in Thompson-Boling Arena. It will mark the first meeting between these programs.
No. 5 seed Oregon (20-11) will meet No. 12 seed Belmont (22-7) in the other first-round contest in Knoxville at 5:30 p.m ET (ESPN2) on Saturday. The winners of the first-round match-ups will face off on Monday, March 21. Time and TV info. for that contest will be announced later as well.
